Is it time for Arsenal to move on from Thomas Partey?

Is it time to move Thomas Partey on?
After news came out last week before the clash against Manchester United that Partey would be missing for at least six weeks with a groin injury, it has Arsenal fans wondering if its time for Arteta to be thinking about moving him on?
With Partey being injured for at least 6 weeks and Ghana making it through to The Africa Cup Of nations in January, Arsenal looks to be losing their defensive midfielder for an extended period of this season. One of a player’s biggest assets is availability and we just haven’t really had that with Partey.
When he is fit, he brings a lot to the team, a dynamic player who commands the midfield, always playing with high intensity and is key to our transition play, but only playing 64% of games since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid presents a problem for Arteta.
Luckily, we have both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to fill the void in midfield while Partey is out injured but it does leave Arsenal fans frustrated and feels like its only a matter of time until his next injury. While we do have players who can fill in for his absence, is it smarter for the club if they start to look for a replacement now?
If the right bid came in for Partey I personally think we would be crazy not to take it. January transfer window is never easy to go into and especially when you’re looking for a key position like Partey’s, but if we could sell him for a decent amount and find a good replacement, perhaps its better to cut ties while we can.
That being said, when he is available, Partey is a great player for us. He can play both midfield and defence, and with a season as busy as ours, having a player who’s so dynamic is only a positive for Arteta and his coaching staff.
What’s your thoughts Gooner fans?
Daisy Mae
When I said he should be sold I was almost murdered here! This is the exact reason we suck at selling, we never sell at the right time.
Sell while you can get a decent fee and reinvest wisely. I love Partey but he spends too much time on the sideline and he’s getting less valuable every year. We’ll get peanuts for him when we do sell unless we get saved by a Saudi club wanting to buy.
He’ll be 31 next summer and his contract will expire in 2025, so we’d better sell him if we get a good offer
If we don’t get a decent offer, we could give him a one or two year extension. He’s currently injured, but he will recover soon
The Ghanaian is the only genuine world class player in on Arsenal books, when fit he’ll take a game by the scuff and win it for us.
The problem is Arsenal always need another midfielder, young mobile, physical box to box player in the squad, Lavia was identified not sure at what stage we got distracted.
Meanwhile he is here this season and will be back around October. He is a top class, hard, midfield controller. Wait till the end of the season until that question arises. Silly question when he could be helping us challenge Man City.
What do you mean ‘Luckily, we have both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to fill the void in midfield while Partey is out injured’?
What about Jorghino?
A player with 96.4% pass completion and one of the best defensive midfielders too.
OT: Gabriel Magalhaes was immense in his stint for the national side winning 5 :1, but he did pick up a knock.
When the rumours were on that some Italian and Saudi clubs were interested in Partey early in the summer window, I was of the opinion that the man should be sold and the money invested in a younger player. My reasons were his injury record and his potential involvement in the AFCON competition in which Elneny will also be involved.
But Arsenal kept the player for reasons only the hierarchy know.
Now our worst fears are catching up with us.
It makes sense to let players go once their value in the team depreciates. It would make better sense though, in the case of Arsenal to worry about moving El Neny, Cedric, Jorginho and indeed, Havertz ahead of seeing Partey as a problem.
Lots of good is still accruing from Partey at Arsenal.
Well according to ThirdJen Arteta act swiftly with often injured players. I wonder why Partey, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko and Jesus are still here.