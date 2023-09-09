Is it time for Arsenal to move on from Thomas Partey?

Is it time to move Thomas Partey on?

After news came out last week before the clash against Manchester United that Partey would be missing for at least six weeks with a groin injury, it has Arsenal fans wondering if its time for Arteta to be thinking about moving him on?

With Partey being injured for at least 6 weeks and Ghana making it through to The Africa Cup Of nations in January, Arsenal looks to be losing their defensive midfielder for an extended period of this season. One of a player’s biggest assets is availability and we just haven’t really had that with Partey.

When he is fit, he brings a lot to the team, a dynamic player who commands the midfield, always playing with high intensity and is key to our transition play, but only playing 64% of games since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid presents a problem for Arteta.

Luckily, we have both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to fill the void in midfield while Partey is out injured but it does leave Arsenal fans frustrated and feels like its only a matter of time until his next injury. While we do have players who can fill in for his absence, is it smarter for the club if they start to look for a replacement now?

If the right bid came in for Partey I personally think we would be crazy not to take it. January transfer window is never easy to go into and especially when you’re looking for a key position like Partey’s, but if we could sell him for a decent amount and find a good replacement, perhaps its better to cut ties while we can.

That being said, when he is available, Partey is a great player for us. He can play both midfield and defence, and with a season as busy as ours, having a player who’s so dynamic is only a positive for Arteta and his coaching staff.

What’s your thoughts Gooner fans?

Daisy Mae

