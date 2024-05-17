Is it time for Arsenal to persuade Mikel Arteta to sign a new contract?

Arsenal is hoping that Mikel Arteta will agree to a new contract, but they’re not too worried about losing him, even if his current deal runs out next year. However, there are clubs like Manchester City and Barcelona who might be interested in trying to lure the Spaniard away from the Emirates Stadium.

Well, according to TBR, it seems like the Gunners want their boss to brush off any interest from Manchester City and Barcelona and instead agree to extend his time with them. TBR claims it’s expected that he’ll sign a new deal before the start of next season.

The Spaniard is believed to be content at Arsenal; he believes the club has supported him in the transfer market, and he enjoys a great relationship with club chief Edu. Arsenal has consistently made progress under Mikel Arteta, year after year. Even if Manchester City doesn’t drop points on the final match day for Arsenal to win their league, the Gunners can hold their heads high; they have demonstrated their hunger and desire to win the league title.

Arteta and his coaching staff’s impressive work is evident in the Gunners’ progression in the league over the last few years. This season, Arsenal’s entry into the Champions League quarterfinals, a competition they had not participated in for years, demonstrated a significant improvement in their performance. Arteta deserves all the credit for turning Arsenal from a team that just honoured fixtures into a team that can actually contend for the title.

The Gunners’ boss has laid the groundwork for Arsenal’s success, and he clearly has the potential to become a manager who truly enhances the love of the game in the 2020s.

