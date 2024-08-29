Is it time for Arsenal to take the Carabao Cup seriously?

Arsenal has been handed a Carabao Cup third-round draw against Bolton, which is considered an easy matchup by many standards.

The Trotters currently play in League One, several tiers below Mikel Arteta’s side, making the Gunners clear favourites to win the fixture.

When Arteta first became the club’s manager, he led Arsenal to victory in the FA Cup and the Community Shield. However, their fans have been dreaming of a major title like the Premier League or the Champions League.

For many supporters, winning any trophy by the end of this season would signify significant progress, and the Carabao Cup presents the first opportunity to do so.

The competition is third in the hierarchy of domestic trophies that Arsenal can win, and some clubs do not prioritise it. Should Mikel Arteta and his team focus on winning it?

The Gunners have come close to winning the Premier League twice in consecutive seasons but have fallen short and it is easy to see why the Carabao Cup is not considered important but a trophy is a trophy and if Arteta takes it seriously then surely Arsenal have a good chance to win it.

We can win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, and our squad depth means we can also field a strong team in the Carabao Cup.

This could help us win the trophy and end our wait for some new gongs.

