Is it time for Arsenal to try Pepe as our centre-forward?

Arsenal shocked many in January by failing to bring in a striker but still chose to give Aubameyang to Barcelona.

It feels hard to believe that Arteta, with a straight face, can suggest Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah can provide the fire power to make top 4 when the evidence suggests the opposite.

He’s just watched us go 4 games without a goal. Once a stat not associated with the Gunners, now accepted.

Our manager is not a silly man. He knows what fans want to hear, the little soundbites to tickle Gooners with.

The Spaniard is fully aware of the limitations regarding his last two senior forwards still standing.

He either simply is aware his employer cares more about slashing the wage bill and is content on the club making revenue off the brand they are.

Or he’s got something up his sleeve?

They say doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. The 38-year-old was at the City Ground and the Emirates in the Carabao Cup and Burnley in the Prem, enough times to learn he can’t rely on Laca and Eddie to get us back in the Champions League.

So, what are his other options?

I do think the 38-year-old needs to start learning that part of coaching is to get the best out of the resources he has. Now could be that time.

Martinelli and Pepe are the only two options that can be alternatives.

The irony being that both have had spells where they have not been utilised how they would like.

Martinelli is one of the bright hopes for the future.

He’s fearless, direct, not afraid to take on his man.

He’s admitted the need to time his runs, to persevere his energy and there is no reason if he’s in the middle why he can’t switch to the wings.

Pepe has the obvious pace to play on a defender’s shoulder although he can be erratic in the final third.

He hasn’t started in the League since November and seems another player slowly being frozen out.

Yet if he’s here till the summer at least why not use him?

We scored once this year; it can’t hurt to try something fresh.

Pepe has to take responsibility though.

If given that chance he needs to show the motivation of someone who wants to save his career in England.

We spent a record amount on the winger to make a difference in the big moments, not watch from the sidelines.

Thierry Henry, Touré, Lauren, etc. There are many Gunners who became legends by learning a new position.

We might need that to happen again to finish 4th

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan

<strong>Are you Pro-Arteta or Anti-Arteta (or neutral) </strong>- <a href=”https://www.justarsenal.com/simple-arsenal-poll-are-you-pro-arteta-or-anti-arteta-or-neutral/302852″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>VOTE HERE</a>