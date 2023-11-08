Is it time for Arteta to admit he was wrong about Raya and Nketiah?

I was reassured by Mikel Arteta’s pre match Champions League press conference.
He rightfully stood by his convictions from Saturday, but stressed that he also looks inwards and asks himself what could he have done better?
It’s almost like someone had a quiet word and said, while happy to back him with the club statement, from a PR perspective he needed to take some accountability as well. Or at least pretend in front of the public.
I hope our manager wasn’t just saying what we want to hear.
I pray he has the ability to recognise his errors.
While the best coaches don’t get pressurised to make decisions, the greats can also recognise when something is not working.
They put their ego to one side and admit they were wrong for the sake of the team.
That’s why our starting line up on Wednesday is crucial.
Let me stress, we should be beating a team 15th in La Liga on home soil.
Long term though, who starts against Sevilla could give us a sign of how realistic a title challenge is.
Because you rarely become Champions with an average keeper and striker.
Now is the time to see if our boss understands that.
I understands the need to protect Raya’s and Nketiah’s confidence.
Yet if your able to be ruthless towards Ramsdale and drop him based on small details then by the same criteria, Raya’s body of work is enough to be dropped.
The keeper in his 10 fixtures as a Gunner has made more errors then Ramsdale has in two years.
Given Arteta claimed he didn’t have a number 1 and would select based on game from game it’s getting harder for Ramsdale to be on the bench without questioning from Gooners.
At the other end of the pitch, we need a plan B until we can buy a striker in January.
It’s not just that Eddie doesn’t score enough it’s he’s not as busy as Jesus. Jesus is unpredictable in his movement, moving to the wing, coming short for the ball.
Eddie is old fashioned; he comes alive in the penalty area but is invisible elsewhere.
A Martinelli through the middle or Trossard as a false 9 gives us unpredictability, with defenders then not knowing who to mark.
If Raya and Eddie start both of the next two games, we don’t win the title.
It means Arteta can’t admit he’s got it wrong.
Dan
The whole world except arteta and Edu including pundits and fans of other clubs have observed that Raya and Havertz aren’t credible additions and have lowered Arsenal standards . Arsenal is struggling to play well; Arsenal is strugling to score goals. Why can’t Arteta admit the fact and make the necessary changes on time to save our title chances.
Who knows if we wouldn’t have won at Chelsea and had at least a draw at Newcastle in the absence of these 2 players? Why can’t Arteta play Zinchenko at midfield?
They played well at St James Park and Nketiah tried to stand on the ground despite his small stature against Newcastle’s towering CBs. It was Magalhaes who was flopping around at the slightest touches
Spot on GAI.Neither Ramsdale nor Raya are top quality keepers imo, and I certainly hope we do not take up our option to buy the Spaniard at the end of the season.As for Gabriel,he is back in panic mode and should be replaced by Kwior.
I also think Ramsdale and Raya have similar abilities, so Arsenal had better use the money to sign another player instead of another GK
I want to see Kiwior too in tonight’s game
Played well? The score sheet says 0-1. which means we did not score any goal! Agree GabM had some bad moments but the score sheet says 0-1, the only goal scored was due to Mr. Flappy hands getting caught out (nothing unusual)
Mikel is too proud to swallow his pride and admit his mistakes. Raya, Zinny, Kiwor, Partey, Joprginho, Elneny, Kai, Eddie, Nelson, GabJ – 10 players on our rolls, either useless or perennially injured. We could have had 10 better players – some on the starting line up, some on the bench for squad depth
Completely agree. Raya has cost us a lot of points in just a few games, and is certainly not Champions League calilbre! Will Arteta be able to admit to his mistake though? I really hope so, but my guess is that he won’t unfortunately.
Despite Raya inconsistency yet he’s still better than Ramsdale.
It will be statement enough to switch keepers, and with the possibility of Eddie being injured, nothing more needs to be said.
Short keepers are a no-no.
Ramsdale and Raya are not top keepers.
Nketiah has never been good enough.
Championship level at best.
How the hell he has played so many first-team games is unforgivable.
A so-called top side relying on him is a joke.
All this talk about Ramsdale!
He was in goal against West Ham in the League Cup and conceded three – the highest the team has concede this season. And yet we keep making him up as the better option!
Or is it because he is English? Sigh.
Please let the coaches do their job.
Where is Odegaard?
What is the mystery injury ?
I suspect there is more to this than what Arteta is
letting know
What are you suggesting?
SueP
I think there is more to this considering the fact that Arteta has not been forthcoming on the type of injury and the fact that he said Odegaard loves to play for his country plus he made Jorginho captain for the Newcastle game.
Maybe I am reading too much into it but if I am the manager and a question comes about fitness I would answer a lot clearer than Arteta.
What I am worried most is the fact he is messing with the team too much and e can see the signs on the performances so far this season.
Hopefully I am wrong.
Agree on Raya never rated him at Brentford. There is a reason during the summer where the spuds and chavs were desperately looking for a goalkeeper and didnt sound him out. It is time for Ramsdale to be reinstated.
Eddie… sorry, but no…
Comparing Eddie and Jesus is like comparing Chalk and Cheese.
As you have pointed out, Jesus is a hybrid forward who can play across the front line and create his own opportunities. He will always vacate the space by coming deep to search for the ball which can be infuriating when we play with 2 wingers who should be putting the ball in the box. Hence why Saka and Martinelli will always invert looking to either pass the ball or take a shot.
Eddie is the total opposite who is happier to play in front of the central defenders and be a nuisance in the penalty area. Unfortunately, as I have said above with the way we are programmed to play he never gets the service and appears anonymous, which isn’t Eddie’s fault as it is not within his skill set.
I stand by this… if you supply the opportunities to Eddie he will score a lot of goals.
Anyway getting back to the point…
Will MA put his ego to one side… like 🦆 will he. You will have more chance of getting blood out of a stone.
Man, I don’t know about anything anymore.
Whenever Xhaka did something to piss of the fans and they start calling for his head, I used to think to myself, who else are you gonna replace him with? Who else is gonna plug the gaping hole of grittiness, crispness of passes, steeliness of presence and quality ball advancement that will be left behind? Maybe ESR if he could learn the art of raising his head and pinging a ball.
I already knew he will be hard to replace. Just didnt know his loss will affect everyone from Saka to Jesus to Odegaard and others. Just plug in the match where Xhaka is on the field at the same time as these players and see for yourself.
I shuddered at the thought of a reality where we were priced out of Declan Rice and had to face this season without him, Xhaka and Partey
It is amazing how well we cleared out overpaid players we did not want only to get new overpaid players like KH.
I guess is it Mikel’s players now vs Unai or Wenger’s
Same old story.