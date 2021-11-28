Is it time for Arteta to admit that Aubameyang needs a rest?

Perhaps it is time to rest Aubameyang? By Sylvester Kwentua

Okay friends. The game against Newcastle has been played and three points have been gained. Arsenal needed a win and that’s what they went for. However, despite the win, Aubameyang’s lack of form that denied him another easy goal, has caused not a few fans to ask what is really happening with their captain?

Let’s face it friends, a striker who has been your best striker ever since he was signed, would give you cause for worries when he suddenly starts playing like Nicholas Bendtner. In several games this season, Aubameyang has had goal opportunities begging to be scored, only for him to comfortably miss! How Pierre managed to miss a sure goal still baffles me now.

That said, I feel it is time Arsenal’s manager starts seeking ways to help Aubameyang. Yes, Aubameyang needs help right now, and even a blind man can see that. Aubameyang can’t be allowed to keep on destroying the good times he has enjoyed at the club. So how should he be helped? Let’s read on.

For a start, Aubameyang should be left out of the first team for a while. Yes, he needs to be rested. He has been struggling for form in recent games and it is obvious that he is not getting anywhere close to the Aubameyang fans know. So if he keeps struggling for form without getting it, won’t it be wise if he is taken off the spotlight for a while to allow him quietly work back his way to form? Aubameyang is a world class player, but also a human being. As a human being, he is allowed to lose form; however, he shouldn’t be allowed to keep wasting goal scoring chances on the pitch, which may hamper the team’s chances of winning games. I can count the number of recent games in Aubameyang had the opportunity to put Arsenal in a winning position, only for him to fall shy of grabbing the opportunity. This trend continued against Newcastle, and it should not be allowed to continue further, especially as Arsenal prepares to play Manchester United next weekend.

Manchester United represents another opportunity for Arsenal to finally record one important win against a big team in the EPL, and players who can aid the mission should be put out there to play. Enough of using players who are not mentally and physically ready for games. If Arsenal wants an exciting attack in games that will lead to goals, then Aubameyang needs to be benched for the other strikers in the team who can do a good job. What else can I say?

We are Arsenal and proud.