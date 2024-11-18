Is it time for Arteta to give Gabriel Jesus a run in Arsenal’s starting line-up?

Arsenal’s attack hasn’t clicked in recent weeks; at times it has felt like it is only the defence doing all the work, like if we don’t get a clean sheet, we lose.

As much as we want our attack to be effective and as much as we’re advocating for the signing of a striker during the winter transfer window, don’t you believe Mikel Arteta should be more aggressive in his attack?

Arteta should consider fielding Gabriel Jesus in the striker force. I am aware that many people may disagree with this suggestion.

But if Jesus is a striker at Arsenal, and there’s been nothing to suggest he’s been turned into a winger, he should start at least the next 5-6 games with Havertz sitting on the bench to get the motivation to return to his form.

“As I said from day one, the first feeling when I saw him after talking to him at the end of the season, it was something different,” Arteta said in a post-match press conference back in August.

“I could sense it. His energy was different, the way he looks is different, the way he’s moving is different, and he really wants it.

“Now it’s a question of finding the consistency and doing it consistently and doing it in any context, any situation, any day, every three days, for 90 minutes, for 30 minutes, for 70 minutes. OK, what are you able to produce in those circumstances? But he looks good.”

But Jesus still hasn’t been able to get a sustained run in the team. He’s struggling with consistency; he was excellent against Inter but poor again at Chelsea.

Regardless of how poorly he may perform in the eyes of us fans for 2-3 games, I believe he could find his consistency with a run of games while also bringing a more attacking dimension up front, which is different from what Havertz has been offering.

As physically good as the Brazilian international looked, I feel with a run of games he could get his mojo back.

Arsenal aren’t in a favorable place; they haven’t won in 4 games.Arsenal needs to hold Gabriel Jesus to higher standards.

He’s a proven winner, one of our leaders and highest earners. He needs to step up during tough times if we’re going to win titles, and him doing so at the moment could massively turn things around as far as his Arsenal future is concerned.

Peter Rix

