Is it time for Arteta to move Zinchenko to the mdfield?

Should we try Zinchenko in midfield? by Vinod

Well, first of all we are all sorry and saddened by the death of HM Queen Elizabeth, and we have to respect her and well done to the premier league to postpone the matches of the week. Such a historic figure and she needs that etiquette to be shown.

So, coming to football, we have got ourselves a welcome break because our injury list is high at the moment and they will have one more week to heal, and after one game against Brentford, hopefully most players are good to go against Tottenham. We are clearly missing Partey in midfield because the performances dipped in his absence, and we had to dig deep against Fulham and lost against Man Utd. We weren’t as convincing as we were when Partey was playing. Why can’t he stay fit, seriously. And Martinelli needs rest, and we need Smith Rowe to cover him up. So, we have to say in an Arsenal perspective, it is a welcome break.

We also need to see this game against PSV as an opportunity to see how well Zinchenko can adjust his game into being a midfielder, because he is world class, and he may be needed considering the injury record of Partey. So, this can be a good chance to test him out in midfield and see how our team ticks with him in the heart of midfield. Sambi is more of a ball distributor and lacks experience and quality of Zinchenko whereas the latter dictates the game play. So, it is a good chance to try him out in midfield. If he does well, we can play him against Brentford too and we have an extra world class midfielder ready to go. We should not consider Zinchenko as a left back, he is a midfielder who is versatile to play at left back, and we should trust Tierney at his position.

I’m sure if Zinchenko starts in midfield we will explode to form once again. With all due respect to Sambi, we are not going to do so well with him alongside Xhaka. By the way I really love Xhaka and Sambi too, but it is just that Zinchenko is a better player….

Vinod (Green Lantern67)

—————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob