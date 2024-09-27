Is it time for Arteta to realise that Jesus is no longer Arsenal’s main backup to Havertz?

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal FC at Molineux on November 12, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Do we need to talk about Gabriel Jesus? He played 90 minutes against Bolton and did not score or assist. It may appear harsh, but I believe the Brazilian should have scored a goal or even assisted one on Wednesday night. I realise he’s only started one game, but if he wants to compete for a striker starting spot, he needs to take his opportunities. He needed to shine in the game against Bolton but didn’t.

In the summer, there was encouragement for Arteta to consider him a winger because his problems in front of goal make him an unsuitable No. 9. However, people still view him as a striker.

While his dribbling remains creative, the lack of end product has been a persistent issue since his return from the injury he picked up at the Qatar World Cup in 2022. Surely Gabriel Jesus has this season to establish a claim to the number nine spot. He has the opportunity to influence the Gunners’ plans to recruit a talented striker like Benjamin Sesko next summer.

Kai Havertz, who scored from the bench against Bolton on Wednesday night, has demonstrated he can lead the Arsenal assault. However, the German forward requires a trustworthy deputy who can relieve his goal-scoring responsibility.

The Jesus before the 2022 Qatar World Cup would undoubtedly have been the excellent Havertz backup (if not the other way around). It is still early in the season, and the Brazilian must seek to re-discover his mojo in front of the goal. Should he fail to reach that level, Arteta will have no choice but to seek a replacement. The Arsenal squad has reached a critical juncture that is unforgiving; they can swiftly progress and abandon you.

After the Bolton game, where Nwaneri scored twice and Sterling got a goal and assist, perhaps Jesus will see him dropping down the pecking order very quickly…

