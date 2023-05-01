Is it time for Arteta to shuffle Arsenal’s front line against Chelsea?

Arsenal lost 4-1 to Manchester City last week in what could have been the most important game of the 2022–23 English Premier League season, which was labelled “the Premier League final”.

Arsenal’s chances of winning the league have dwindled due to that defeat. Nonetheless, the Gunners have five games left to win the Premier League title for the first time in more than 20 years if they win their remaining fixtures and Man City drops six points.

The message is clear: Arteta and his team must return to winning form immediately. Their next game is a London derby against Chelsea. The Blues must be defeated for Arsenal to succeed.

Chelsea is struggling; they have lost all five games under Frank Lampard. But don’t underestimate them; they might appear for the local London Derby. Arsenal must outnumber them, and one way to do it is to score on any opportunity that presents itself. Arsenal’s attack must be vital in this game. With Jesus not performing well in previous weeks, Arteta should start a Martinelli-Trossard-Saka forward line.

Bukayo Saka is on course to break an Emirates record. He has made 16 home Premier League appearances this season and has directly assisted on 16 goals (9 goals, seven assists). He both scored and produced an assist for his teammates in three competitive games at the Emirates this season. The last Gunner to do so in a single season was Alexis Sanchez (4 in 2014–15).

Gabriel Martinelli would enjoy the opportunity to demonstrate to Mudryk why he would have been benched if he had joined Arsenal. The Brazilian, who is having his best season at the Emirates, will need to be on top form if Arsenal are to win. He has been an important player for Arsenal this season, scoring goals and contributing assists in equal measure; he has 15 goals and five assists in 33 games. Although this will be a completely different challenge, Chelsea has struggled for most of the season, and what a chance for the Brazilian to shine.

Trossard, on the other hand, has been revolutionary whenever he has played (he has a goal and eight assists in six starts). If he starts against Chelsea, I’m sure he’ll score or contribute an assist. His efficiency in front of the goal is exceptional.

Gabriel Jesus is a world-class player, but given his recent form, Arsenal should consider using him as a substitute until he demonstrates he deserves to start. Could a Martinelli-Trossard-Saka attack be the turning point in Arsenal’s season?

Come on you Gooners!

Darren N

—————————————

Watch Arteta after Etihad defeat – “Man City deserved to win” “They are an exceptional team…..”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…