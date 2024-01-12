Is it time for Arteta to start introducing some Arsenal youngsters to the first team?

Is it time to take a risk on the youth?

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side has hit a rough patch for what feels like the first time in a long time, but is bringing back memories to the end of last season and the downfall that followed. There’s a lot of Arsenal fans out there criticizing the manager and a number of players, but I think it’s important to remember we are still well and truly in the race. Although we’ve recently had some setbacks, it’s how you bounce back and recover from those that really matter.

Coming into the second half of the season, Arsenal will need to be at their best and the next few games might open up the chance for some fringe players and younger lads to get a run. Our next 5 fixtures are Palace at home, Forest away, Liverpool at home, West Ham away and Burnley away and for me, other than maybe the Liverpool game, I think this could be the perfect time to give a few lads a chance.

Our attack isn’t linking up like it was last season and you can blame individuals all you want, and when it comes down to it and you look at the bigger picture, they’re just not clicking at the moment. It seems like all the progress we made in defence, has now been somewhat stumped by our lack of goals and connection up front.

Last time Arteta was in this position he looked to the academy and gave a few of the younger lads a shot, who have since come through and made a huge impact for Arteta and the club, proving that if you’re good enough, you are old enough. Maybe it’s the right time to give some of these younger talented academy lads a shot in the first team squad and it feels like the perfect time to do so.

Ethan Nwaneri is a player I’m sure a lot of you have heard of, he’s only 16 but had been putting in some stellar performances with the U21s that has since earned him a regular call up to the first team on the bench. The young midfielder has only made a first team appearances once against Brentford and recently signed a new contract with the club after his debut. He hasn’t since had the chance to prove what he can do but after watching the U21s, he’s been extremely impressive.

Another young talent that I’m sure you’ve heard about Chido Obi-Martin is 16-year-old centre forward who’s been setting the academy alight after going viral in an U16s game against Liverpool for scoring 10 goals in one game. He’s a player I think needs a lot more time but could possibly impress if given the chance. He clearly knows how to score a goal and could be worth the risk for 20 minutes.

There’s plenty more youth to chose from and have a look at, Lewis Skelly, Ruell Walters and Sagoe Jr are another two prospects that will hopefully be given some first team football this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…