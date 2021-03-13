Is it time for Arteta to unleash Martinelli against Tottenham?

The Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli burst onto the scene at Arsenal next year, and was terrorizing defences and scoring goals for fun, despite his tender years. But a long-term knee injury stopped him in his tracks and we didn’t see him return until December.
But he only made three starts before returning to the treatment table, and despite recovering and being back in training, Martinelli has had to watch the last six Arsenal games from the bench.
Arteta doesn’t seem to want to take chances with him, and the ex-gunner Kevin Campbell thinks that Arteta is playing the long game with the Brazilian. He told FootballInsider: “Martinelli must be chomping at the bit, he will want some minutes,”
“It has been a long season and he has had a big injury. Every time he comes in for a few games there seems to be an issue.
“Arteta is taking his time with him, training him and building up his strength. He has a big part to play between now and the end of the season.
“There is still a lot of games to be played. He will get his starts very soon.”
To be fair, Arteta has had some good choices in the attacking positions, with Saka winning the last three Player Of The Month awards, and Pepe putting in some good performances lately, and Aubameyang and Lacazette getting less minutes than they are used to.
But against Burnley and Olympiakos, Saka has looked out of sorts and he may be in need of a rest himself. I certainly can’t think of a better player to replace his speed, skill and explosive talent than Martinelli.
Surely it is time to unleash the beast!
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
It does not make sense to me that he hasn’t even had the odd 10 mins here and there ,we was crying out for him on Wednesday but Arteta brings on Elneny (yes it worked )who surely wasn’t bought on to win us the game but to shore things up ,Martinelli must be wondering why he hasn’t been given the nod from Arteta .
I’ve said it before that he is the real deal and last season he was ahead of Saka IMO (who has been amazing this season ) it obviously the injury set him back ,but if he is on the bench he is fit else he is just taken up a spot from someone else .
Best youngster I have seen at this club in donkeys years bar none.
I just hope we get to see his best years playing here and not at some other club
Considering our club’s historical injury problems, add to that: Party returning too early from injury this season and then breaking down, and same with Martinelli, I get the impression Arteta is being super cautious with him.
Martinelli has also been unlucky that Saka has been amazing, and Willian and Pepe have recently found some form. It’s harder for him to break into the team at the moment. Now we’re pretty much through, hopefully he will get some game time in the 2nd leg.
When Saliba was not playing and people wondered why, we were told we don’t know he is protected from psychology because he lost his mother and things like that only for Saliba to come out and say he was not given any chance.
Same story of protection we are told about Martinelli even though Martinelli himself has said he is fit and he is making the bench but we are told we and Martinelli himself do not know that he is not fit.
Oh my god!
Agreed Dan. With his talent and age there’s no way he will stay if not playing.
As Martinelli has not started a game since god knows when he has no chance of being thrown into a north london derby why hes had no playing time is a real mystery something must have happened behind the scenes as Arteta does not even bring him on off the bench when in certain games it’s been crying out for him to come on and change the game with his undoubted qualities he possesses!
Well the guys not match fit so no….MA has essentially rendered him useless to the team, could maybe use him for 10 mins maybe
Had a major injury so just taking their time with him.
We have 55 million Lacazette
60 million Aubameyang
72 million Pepe.
That ought to be enough.
Martinelli has higher stamina, is faster and better in aerial duels than Willian, but Willian has more experience, better tactical awareness and more accurate deliveries. Willian has been making assists from set-pieces/ open play with his pinpoint passes and Martinelli is more of a forward than a creator, so we shouldn’t change the winning team
Martinelli’s energy and pace could be used in the second half, if we can’t score in the first sixty minutes. We need to win the ball possession in the first half and Willian’s close control is perfect for that
I am feeling that Arteta is slowly destroying this excellent talent.
I am beginning to feel that Arteta does not like all faces in the team. Hope I’m wrong.
Martineli wasn’t sharp in the last two appearances he made. He is probably not inform. So why suggest him for a NLD?