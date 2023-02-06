Is it time for Ben White to have a rest after “worst performance of season”?

Ben White has been an outstanding right back for Arsenal this season. Ben White and Gabriel Maghalaes were rock solid as Arsenal’s centre backs in 2021-22, and many would have been glad if their partnership was retained this season. Meanwhile, as the duo was fortifying Arsenal’s defence, William Saliba was making headlines on loan at Marseille in Ligue 1.
When Saliba’s loan deal expired at the end of the 2021–22 season, Arteta had to decide whether to sell him or keep him. He chose to keep him, which resulted in a reorganisation of Arsenal’s defense. White, being adaptable, saw circumstances pushing him to the right back position after the arrival of the Frenchman.
White has made a name for himself at right back, with his defensive brilliance and good technical ability allowing him to thrive in new waters. For the first half of the season, White looked like a new right-back signing that Arteta had made in the summer.
However, following the World Cup shenanigans, he has begun to lose his vibrancy at right back. He recently struggled against Manchester United, resulting in his being replaced at halftime by Tomiyasu.
After that, he did not play in the League Cup against Manchester City. This weekend, against Everton, he didn’t impress either, losing all three aerial duels and winning only two of his six duels before being replaced by Tomiyasu, though late in the 85th minute.
Arsenal affiliated journalist Jason Soutar claimed Ben White had his worst game of the season against Everton, saying, “Ben White’s worst performance of the season so far.”
Forgot about Man Utd at home, haha. Two poor showings on the bounce.
Arteta is not known for changing his team, but do you think it’s time Tomiyasu took over at right back, if only to give White a break?
Do you think he has looked tired lately?
Darren N
I think White and Martinelli need to have a sit on the bench, I think it will be good for them. You can’t be at your peak all the time, manager needs to make use of rotation.
I love Martinelli but he’s been off for a few weeks now, should’ve been benched already.
Tomi is an able replacement and if Arteta deems it fit to use him I won’t complain. White needs rest so is martinelli
White,Martinelli and Xhaka seem jaded to me and what is the point of having strong back ups such as Tierney ,Tomi and Trossard if they are not used when others are struggling?Zinchenko is a central midfielder, first and foremost, having played there throughout his international career and he can slip seamlessly into the Xhaka role.Trossard can play anywhere in the front three, and Tomi has recently shown that he is back on form.I have to say that the benefits of playing an inverted left back as deployed by MA and Pep seem to me to be waring thin.While it may add to securing midfield control and possession, which it did not on Saturday, the benefits of overlapping full backs is lost and therefore the opposition are finding it easier to double up on our wingers who are already feeling the strain.Man City do not look the threat they were last season and imo this is due to fact that their full backs are no longer bombing forward and pulling defenders out of position.Neither White nor Zinchenko are natural overlapping full backs and they rarely provide a threat in the final third.Time for MA to revise his thinking to give our talented wingers a better opportunity to escape the clutches of their markers.
Grandad, a thought provoking post. But my thoughts include the thought that both MA and PEP MANAGE TEAMS THAT ARE TOP ONE AND TWO AND THERE ARE GOOD REASONS WHY THEY ARE FIRST AND SECOND .
My thoughts are that they are both doing far more right than wrong and both have thus far played inverted fullbacks. One lesser game does not mean a wise man would throw out the baby with the bathwater . THOSE ARE MY THOUGHTS, even though I was interested in what you wrote. I much agree with your comment on our jaded players and on who you list.