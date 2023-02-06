Is it time for Ben White to have a rest after “worst performance of season”?

Ben White has been an outstanding right back for Arsenal this season. Ben White and Gabriel Maghalaes were rock solid as Arsenal’s centre backs in 2021-22, and many would have been glad if their partnership was retained this season. Meanwhile, as the duo was fortifying Arsenal’s defence, William Saliba was making headlines on loan at Marseille in Ligue 1.

When Saliba’s loan deal expired at the end of the 2021–22 season, Arteta had to decide whether to sell him or keep him. He chose to keep him, which resulted in a reorganisation of Arsenal’s defense. White, being adaptable, saw circumstances pushing him to the right back position after the arrival of the Frenchman.

White has made a name for himself at right back, with his defensive brilliance and good technical ability allowing him to thrive in new waters. For the first half of the season, White looked like a new right-back signing that Arteta had made in the summer.

However, following the World Cup shenanigans, he has begun to lose his vibrancy at right back. He recently struggled against Manchester United, resulting in his being replaced at halftime by Tomiyasu.

After that, he did not play in the League Cup against Manchester City. This weekend, against Everton, he didn’t impress either, losing all three aerial duels and winning only two of his six duels before being replaced by Tomiyasu, though late in the 85th minute.

Arsenal affiliated journalist Jason Soutar claimed Ben White had his worst game of the season against Everton, saying, “Ben White’s worst performance of the season so far.”

Forgot about Man Utd at home, haha. Two poor showings on the bounce. — Jason Soutar (@jbsoutar) February 4, 2023

Arteta is not known for changing his team, but do you think it’s time Tomiyasu took over at right back, if only to give White a break?

Do you think he has looked tired lately?

Darren N

