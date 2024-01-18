Is it time for Elneny and Arsenal to part ways?

Turkish clubs interested in Elneny

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that a few clubs are interested in signing Arsenal’s 31-year-old Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny in the January transfer window. Elneny has 6 months left on his Arsenal contact and is free to talk to clubs for a move this month or for free in the summer.

Elneny is currently away at the Africa Cup Of Nations with Egypt and will be trying to focus on the tournament with his country but with interest being shown from a “trio of clubs” in Turkey, we could see Elneny leave the club after AFCON.

Romano said this “Mo Elneny, attracting concrete interest from Trabzonspor but also more clubs are keen on signing him. Besiktas, Galatasaray and Saudi clubs are exploring conditions of the move.”

Which would be a good move for both Elneny and Arsenal. Elneny has been a fringe player for a while and although he said recently that he was happy at Arsenal and would like to retire at the club, making a move overseas does sound like a good plan for both parties, Elneny doesn’t get that much playing time other than cup games or if someone is injured and after bringing in Havertz, Rice and Jorginho in the summer, his place seems to be falling further and further behind.

Like a few Arsenal players, his contract ends at the end of the year, and it doesn’t look likely for Arsenal to be offering another contract. The best option for Elneny would be a move so he gets more game time, but it’s always up to the player and I don’t think we will find out any concrete news until the AFCON is over and done with.

Selling Elneny won’t bring in a lot of money, but it would free up some space on the wage bill and could make it easier for us to sign someone in the summer, but even if we do end up selling Elneny, I don’t think it will be enough to make a difference in this transfer window for Arsenal.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…