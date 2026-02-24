Arsenal News Gooner News

Is it time for Martin Odegaard to leave Arsenal?

Martin Odegaard v Brentford. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard is facing a significant battle to retain his place in the Arsenal side, particularly if Eberechi Eze can maintain a consistent level of performance. Eze scored twice as the Gunners defeated Tottenham at the weekend, producing one of his strongest displays in recent months and strengthening the argument for greater involvement.

The Englishman possesses the potential to develop into an even more influential figure and could, in the long term, challenge Odegaard’s position in attacking midfield. For Mikel Arteta, having both Odegaard and Eze as options represents the kind of selection dilemma most managers would welcome. The competition not only raises standards but also provides valuable tactical flexibility across a demanding campaign.

Increased Competition in Midfield

Arteta will be particularly encouraged by the opportunity to rotate his squad effectively. With Odegaard having experienced fitness issues, Eze offers a credible alternative whenever the Norwegian is unavailable. This depth ensures that Arsenal can maintain creative output without overburdening key individuals. However, increased competition inevitably leads to speculation, and there have been suggestions that Arsenal could consider selling Odegaard if his opportunities continue to diminish.

Although the Gunners regard him as an important player, uncertainty surrounding his starting role has prompted discussion about his future. Consistent game time remains vital for a player of his stature, especially given his leadership responsibilities within the squad.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Nicol Questions Odegaard’s Future

As reported by the Metro, Steve Nicol has expressed doubts about whether Odegaard would remain at the club if reduced to a peripheral role. He said, “Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal.

“If you’re Odegaard, the club captain and 18 months ago you were the guy. All of a sudden – and I know he’s had some injuries – but there’s question marks over whether he actually starts because of Eze.

“And maybe because of the way he’s been playing, someone else might get ahead of him as well. So if you’re Martin Odegaard, do you stick around? I don’t think you do.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Clinton Morrison
Pundit questions Arteta’s selection decision on one Arsenal player
Supercomputer
Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s chance of winning the title after latest results
Opinion: The matches that could be the most significant for Arsenal
Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard steve nicol

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. If we win the league, then Odergaard has proved himself capable. If we do not, there must be BIG questions asked (some have all ready) as to his quality. BUT Eze is no replacement at all.

    Reply

  2. Odegaard needs to step his game up, simple as that. He has been a shadow of himself the last 2 years, and injuries played a part, but not where his numbers have fallen off a cliff.

    Currently, don’t really miss him in the lineup

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors