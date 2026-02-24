Is it time for Martin Odegaard to leave Arsenal?

Martin Odegaard is facing a significant battle to retain his place in the Arsenal side, particularly if Eberechi Eze can maintain a consistent level of performance. Eze scored twice as the Gunners defeated Tottenham at the weekend, producing one of his strongest displays in recent months and strengthening the argument for greater involvement.

The Englishman possesses the potential to develop into an even more influential figure and could, in the long term, challenge Odegaard’s position in attacking midfield. For Mikel Arteta, having both Odegaard and Eze as options represents the kind of selection dilemma most managers would welcome. The competition not only raises standards but also provides valuable tactical flexibility across a demanding campaign.

Increased Competition in Midfield

Arteta will be particularly encouraged by the opportunity to rotate his squad effectively. With Odegaard having experienced fitness issues, Eze offers a credible alternative whenever the Norwegian is unavailable. This depth ensures that Arsenal can maintain creative output without overburdening key individuals. However, increased competition inevitably leads to speculation, and there have been suggestions that Arsenal could consider selling Odegaard if his opportunities continue to diminish.

Although the Gunners regard him as an important player, uncertainty surrounding his starting role has prompted discussion about his future. Consistent game time remains vital for a player of his stature, especially given his leadership responsibilities within the squad.

Nicol Questions Odegaard’s Future

As reported by the Metro, Steve Nicol has expressed doubts about whether Odegaard would remain at the club if reduced to a peripheral role. He said, “Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal.

“If you’re Odegaard, the club captain and 18 months ago you were the guy. All of a sudden – and I know he’s had some injuries – but there’s question marks over whether he actually starts because of Eze.

“And maybe because of the way he’s been playing, someone else might get ahead of him as well. So if you’re Martin Odegaard, do you stick around? I don’t think you do.”