Is it time for Mikel Arteta to do the honourable thing?

Let me stress I like Mikel Arteta and have always wanted him to succeed.

It’s not his fault the criteria for replacing Arsene Wenger has been the cheap option, a coach so thankful for a high-profile job they are willing to accept their employers’ limitations.

Anyone with ambition to be a manager has to back their ability, so the Spaniard couldn’t turn down the vacancy.

In many ways the 41-year-old seems too nice for the role, I feel sorry for him when I watch him on the touchline.

Because I have zero faith in the Kroenke family, I haven’t entertained thoughts of anyone getting sacked.

Until our owners leave, any change of manager will see us having the same conversation next year, and we will just keep repeating that cycle.

That of course shouldn’t make our ex-captain immune from being fired.

If that news broke this week, it would be hard to defend his record.

He’s twice finished in our lowest League position in a quarter of a century, and currently is bottom of the table with zero points and not even a goal scored.

He joined with a fanbase who were tired of ‘only finishing 4th’.

Gooners would bite your hand off to be in that position now.

Yet this article isn’t really about my opinion, it’s whether Arteta making that choice himself is morally the right thing to do?

The irony is the biggest factor that won over so many supporters might be what contradicts what he stands for.

In his first ever press conference as a boss, Arteta impressed observers with how he spoke about the Gunners.

Sound bites such as ‘when Arsenal knock, it’s a different sound of knock’ caught imaginations.

He promised about the club needing standards and anyone not willing to follow our proud principles would not be wanted.

Little did he know those words could come back and haunt him.

He’s already had to admit that no European Football isn’t acceptable.

Obviously, 20th in the Prem isn’t the standards he was suggesting.

So, by his own criteria, if he’s not meeting Arsenal’s standards, should he not walk away?

This is a man who’s been ruthless with Ozil, Torreira, Guendouzi, etc, when they didn’t meet his principles.

Should he not set the same remit when reviewing his own performance?

Of course, very few people jump when pushing means a generous pay off.

Yet Arteta has a connection with the club. For the sake of his own ego does he really want to be remembered for damaging one of the biggest clubs in the UK to the point where they can’t be fixed?

It doesn’t help that Pep Guardiola keeps telling his friend how great he is, but going back as an assistant at Man City isn’t the worst gig in the world?

Sometimes being brave is admitting your flaws.

There’s a skill in being able to identify your strengths and weaknesses.

I remember Kevin Keegan quitting as England manager because in a defeat to Germany it dawned on him, the job was too huge.

He loved his country too much just to stay out of pride.

Arteta has that look of a man where this is breaking his heart.

His mind is willing, but it’s just not working.

I’m not giving up on the guy.

Only he knows.

Deep down, he already knows if he’s the man or not.

When he looks in the mirror, what does he see? If he sees the man who will take Arsenal back to the promised land, fair enough.

If there is doubt?

Then maybe time to bow out while this mess can still be fixed.

Be kind in the comments

Dan