Is it time for Mikel Arteta to do the honourable thing?

Let me stress I like Mikel Arteta and have always wanted him to succeed.
It’s not his fault the criteria for replacing Arsene Wenger has been the cheap option, a coach so thankful for a high-profile job they are willing to accept their employers’ limitations.
Anyone with ambition to be a manager has to back their ability, so the Spaniard couldn’t turn down the vacancy.
In many ways the 41-year-old seems too nice for the role, I feel sorry for him when I watch him on the touchline.
Because I have zero faith in the Kroenke family, I haven’t entertained thoughts of anyone getting sacked.
Until our owners leave, any change of manager will see us having the same conversation next year, and we will just keep repeating that cycle.
That of course shouldn’t make our ex-captain immune from being fired.
If that news broke this week, it would be hard to defend his record.
He’s twice finished in our lowest League position in a quarter of a century, and currently is bottom of the table with zero points and not even a goal scored.
He joined with a fanbase who were tired of ‘only finishing 4th’.
Gooners would bite your hand off to be in that position now.
Yet this article isn’t really about my opinion, it’s whether Arteta making that choice himself is morally the right thing to do?
The irony is the biggest factor that won over so many supporters might be what contradicts what he stands for.
In his first ever press conference as a boss, Arteta impressed observers with how he spoke about the Gunners.
Sound bites such as ‘when Arsenal knock, it’s a different sound of knock’ caught imaginations.
He promised about the club needing standards and anyone not willing to follow our proud principles would not be wanted.
Little did he know those words could come back and haunt him.
He’s already had to admit that no European Football isn’t acceptable.
Obviously, 20th in the Prem isn’t the standards he was suggesting.
So, by his own criteria, if he’s not meeting Arsenal’s standards, should he not walk away?
This is a man who’s been ruthless with Ozil, Torreira, Guendouzi, etc, when they didn’t meet his principles.
Should he not set the same remit when reviewing his own performance?
Of course, very few people jump when pushing means a generous pay off.
Yet Arteta has a connection with the club. For the sake of his own ego does he really want to be remembered for damaging one of the biggest clubs in the UK to the point where they can’t be fixed?
It doesn’t help that Pep Guardiola keeps telling his friend how great he is, but going back as an assistant at Man City isn’t the worst gig in the world?
Sometimes being brave is admitting your flaws.
There’s a skill in being able to identify your strengths and weaknesses.
I remember Kevin Keegan quitting as England manager because in a defeat to Germany it dawned on him, the job was too huge.
He loved his country too much just to stay out of pride.
Arteta has that look of a man where this is breaking his heart.
His mind is willing, but it’s just not working.
I’m not giving up on the guy.
Only he knows.
Deep down, he already knows if he’s the man or not.
When he looks in the mirror, what does he see? If he sees the man who will take Arsenal back to the promised land, fair enough.
If there is doubt?
Then maybe time to bow out while this mess can still be fixed.
Be kind in the comments
Dan
Lose at home to Norwich and he’s gone.
Wao,what a piece.Pep as you wrote is Arteta’s problem too.How can he be praising somebody going into the pit every day?Why can’t he secretly call Arteta and tell him the badge too big for him?Arteta sent some players away just because he felt they don’t merit his standard.Now we can tell Arteta he doesn’t merit arsenal ‘s standard. The honourable thing to do is end the courtship. What we have in arsenal is enough to at least beat Brentford. Arteta is fake.Simple.
OT
Was avoiding looking at the PL table but someone put it up on FB (probably a Spud). Broke my heart to see us at 20 and Spuds at 1. Oh how far we have fallen
Look at the table 3 games from now and Arsenal will have climbed 9 places and Spurs will have dropped 9 places.
Do you do this on purpose? Are you deliberately trying to irk others who do not share your blind and illogical support of Arteta?
He is allowed his opinion, and you never know – He may be right
True. People should leave Arteta alone. He got us two Cups on arrival. He is having some bad times. Let us support him till December. We are known for our patience. Let us be true to that patience. Arteta will recover. Look at the effect of injury and Covid on the team. Let us take it easy.
I don’t think any Gunner or ex-Gunner will ever be as manly as Willian, who had two years left on his £240,000-a-week Arsenal contract. But instead of staying at the Emirates or asking for a pay-off, he torn up his contract
Massive respect. I took him for a major mercenary and I was dead wrong.
In my opinion, he was a victim of a wrong role assignment
gai And a lot more should do that how many chances has Xahka had Guendouzi had one and was dumped talk about favourites Auba should never have been given a new contract he should have been sold like a few more of his favourites. That’s why we are where we are
What’s done is done. We can only keep supporting the team for the next EPL game
gai, “Manly”? “MANLY”???? You have got to be joking!!!
A PROPER MAN would have all along thought it his duty and his honour, even a privilege, to work his butt off by giving 100% every time he wore our shirt!
Not sponging off us all for his salary while coasting through almost every game he played! More of a wimp, than a man IMO!
You have much to learn about what constitutes a real MAN, my naive friend!
I don’t know how long you have been watching our club play but such as ADAMS, KEOWN, PARLOUR, VIEIRA, BERGKAMP AND LOADS OF OTHER REAL MEN WHO DID NOT SPONGE OFF OUR CLUB COULD LEGITIMATELY CALL THEMSELVES MEN.
Not that feeble wimp, Willian! No way on Gods Earth could he EVER be called a man, by fans who know what a MAN really is!
He’s literally still fixing the shit from the last two managers and people need to give the man some time till the team is his own. It’s never a quick fix but 3 games in with half a squad available isn’t indicative of how this season will pan out.
Good points.
Many of the fans on here want a wizard or magician not a manager.
The other alternative of course is a billionaire or state who can throw money around like confetti,
David he has had 18 months and we have not improved
Make that 20 months, Sir Michael
Tuchel inherited the same team lampard had when he was there, he didn’t complain but manage the same team and won the champions league in his very first job in england. We on the other hand got an excuse giving rookie with vindictive attitude against some of the better players he let go becos he doesn’t like em and decides xhaka, elneny are better than guendozi n torreira. The same two guys who went toe to toe with man UTD midfielders at old Trafford under emery.
What pains me the most is when he was at these guys age; guendozi, saliba, torreira and mavro he wasn’t half as good as they were at that age. He was a mediocre player at best and was also an average player when he was at arsenal.
He should do the honorable thing and resign pls!
I doubt both of you are genuine Arsenal fans.
Quoted from ESPN: “In their 128-year history, Arsenal had never before suffered three losses without scoring in their first three games of the season, so we are now talking about all-time lows. Arteta is under huge pressure to quickly show he’s capable of arresting the slide, but he already looks like he is on borrowed time.
Next up, after the international break, is Norwich at home — bottom against second bottom in the first relegation clash of the season. If Arsenal fail to win that one, it could be the end for Arteta. — Ogden”
2017-2018 — 6th, not so bad shit
2018-2019 — 5th, shit is improved
2021-2022 — 20th, from not so bad shit (Arsene) and shit is improved (Emery) to worst shit in 128-year Arsenal history.
Both of you are spurs fans to ensure Arsenal in relegation fight.
I hope both of you understand the words — ALL TIME LOW. Please use dictionary if you didn’t.
The job is too big for him, he is kidding himself and the owners that he can do it. We are at a very damaging situation, the owners dont know anything about football and the premier league and Arteta doesn’t know a thing about top line management. Neither are capable of making the right decision and all the time this club is in free fall and doing unrepairable damage. The fans that are able too, have to make it obvious that the situation is untenable and something has to give. I cant think that any owner of a top 6 club in the world in any league would allow the carnage that is being committed at our club to go on as it is. WHY ARE WE?
Rock or a hard place! He is in an impossible situation. The Kronkes will land all the blame on his shoulders if this slump continues. A lot of our fans are blaming him already and want him fired. If he stays and it gets worse his coaching reputation is tarnished. If he does the “honourable” thing and steps down, he has let the club and the fans down and again his reputation is tarnished. Sacking him isn’t an option either, you then have the situation of a new coach having to start from square one with a demoralised squad of players, very likely the slump continues. I have been critical of MA but I think we need to be patient and let things settle down.
He was never good enough to manage Arsenal so early in his managerial career
A wonderfully mature article which properly discusses human values and principles, without hysteria or an obvious agenda.
As such, I thought it the best article for a considerable time on JA. I hope, but do not believe, that MA wil do as Dan suggests and resign. It would be the honourable thing to do, IMO.
I have only recently AND FINALLY, changed my mind on MA. The City match with its lack of any tactical nous and obvious confusion among our players as to what was required was IMO, the death knell to MA ‘s hopes of remaining.
Once the team is confused and not carrying out the managers instructions, even with the many non first choice players we were forced to field, it is plain that he has to go.
I had previously done my level best to persuade others to give our manager a fair chance. I do not think that a number of you have done so. And I think the many and constant hysteria and agenda ridden posts on here have been a disgrace to the good historical reputation of our club and our fanbase.
HOWEVER, we are where we are NOW, and I see no FURTHER point in raking over old sores We all have our various opinions and we are ALL entitled to give them, PROVIDED THAT they are thought through first and not simply hysterical rants!
I do not foresee MA resigning of his own accord, as he is a proud man and not a quitter. I think the fan outcry will continue to increase and will force Kroenke to act in the next few weeks or possibly months. It is impossible to predict excatly when that act will come but I think it will not be beyond Jan next at the very most!
The above is only my OPINION and in life and football,almost anything is still POSSIBLE, however unlikely and it is still POSSIBLE that MA will turn results around and steer our club to better things before he is sacked. I think that unlikely but you never know for CERTAIN!
Part of me; the fair minded part, still fervently hopes that that is exactly what does happen.
Whatever happens, I will NOT be a part of the ranting crowd who cannot post a single post on here that does not call for his head, DAILY AND EVEN HOURLY BY SOME INDIVIDUALS!
We all know who they are!
But the fact you fail to get is they are and were right and again, you cant accept and have to snipe at opinion that was/is different to yours jon. The ranting is letting off steam, which again the rules of which jon fox follows himself in posts and about individuals like Xhaka and Gouendouzi etc. You are not the saint you try and self proclaim jon.
Wonderful article Dan – one of the best you have written.
Hopefully we will all, despite most of us believing he is not right for the job, at least remember he is a human being too, and he is doing the best he can. Let’s try to keep the job and person separate, and at least grant Arteta the person the respect he has always given us.
Two comments.
Lots of bluster over being bottom. After THREE games! Sorry we all know not to look at league tables after a couple of games, so why start now? We are 4 points off midtable. Seven other teams have not yet won a game. Talk about the awful performances but lets not worry about relegation. Just yet…
I don’t believe Arteta will just resign, even if he realises he can’t do the job. He may leave by mutual agreement once a new man is en route, but he wouldn’t drop us further into the mire by leaving us with nobody. Where is Freddie when you need him?
As usual rational views Jon. I couldn’t have put it better. Indeed there are those with their own agenda whatever it is! They are not moved by the love of club but their selfish ends. They do not want to listen to any logic. Only one thing will appease them: the sacking of Arteta. What if we sack Arteta and nothing changes or what do if Arteta succeeds in turning things around? Let’s not forget that our team has been hit by a lot of off-field issues notably illness and injuries. We have been using makeshift formations. I believe soon we shall have our full squad back. Why don’t we hold our fire till then?
David, we all have rational views but some are different, i dont get what you are saying. We could lose the next 7 games or we could win the next 7 but that isnt fact, its opinion. I doubt we will do either one but what i dont doubt in my mind, Arteta isn’t up to the job with what i have seen so far. You want to wait, i dont. I dont get what is rational about your view and irrational about mine.
You all know how quickly things can change in football.we beat Norwich then Burnley(hopefully with our key player fit)beat the dead chicken badge wearers the onwards and upwards.you have to think like that and surport the team.if this dosent happen then the question is Asked and action has to be taken.
But and it is a big BU that may only be papering over the obvious cracks that have been made this last two seasons.
Gai.
You probably believe Ozil left Arsenal to play for a lemonade and a Kebab at Fenerbahce.
Arsenal actually paid all of Ozil’s 350k p/w salary right down to the final minute till his contract ran out.
And you can be sure Willian and his AGENT
are totally cognisant about the Ozil pay off.
They are also aware of the potential fan backlash. So they and Kolasinac’s agent have used exactly the same wording “tore up the contract”.
Fact. Arsenal will be paying most of Willian’s and Kolasinac’s salary if and when they leave like Torreiras salary.
Its all smoke and mirrors …and money
One thing is for sure no one ever gives up 220k p/w to play for peanuts.
Like the agent is going to take a 90% cut on
his share of his clients 220k p/w.
Common fans like us don’t know what really happened at Arsenal, but at least a highly credible news source like Sky Sports published the story
As such I agree, we need a new manager. This can’t go on. But can we expect him to resign? I doubt it.
Very disrespectful and not very well thought through to call him the cheap option.
Although you hate Kroenke, he surely can see the connection between results and revenue, which is of course why so much money has been invested in players.
Arteta was chosen after Wengers failure and after Emery’s failure at a time, when former players were thought to be the answer to different clubs’s management issues.
That is why he got the job. No need to imply anything else, just because you hate Kroenke.
Kroenke needs to “ask him to leave”, and if not, Kroenke can surely be criticised.
Im afraid no one walks away these days not any days really. kegan was 1 of few.not much honour or honesty in football only cash for the few.
The only fault of the Kroenkes in this mess is hiring Arteta. The rest is on Arteta. He is not good enough it is that simple.
He may not be ready or he may not have the managerial talent. Time will tell which is which but for now he is not good enough. There is no room to reason that fact.
The price of Arsenal players is dropping all the time We will finish up giving them away Buy one get one free. None of our players have the value we bought them for. If we sold White or Ramsdale we would never get back the money we paid for them
The Americans are damed if they do and damed if they dont.if they sacked Arteta today fans would say they should have waited for the players injured-ill to come back in 1st and why did they give him£130ml to spend theve played the champs and champs of Europe etc.if he dosnt improve quickly they are at checkmate if the team dosent improve rapidly there is only way out for the yanks.Appointing a new manager = new staff =new dof= Another failure and another shed load of money.They will wait for as long as the fans put up with in the gound.
An excellent, thought provoking article .Like the writer, I really wanted Arteta to succeed for the reasons stated so concisely.Sadly, despite a number of glaring errors of judgement in ,for example the recruitment of Willian, Cedric and Mari which may have been driven by Edu ,and unfortunate absences which have undoubtedly weakened the side,tactically Arteta has been nothing short of naive at best, and incompetent at worst.The final straw for me, and thousands of others I suspect, was the granting of a new contract to a man who has let us down time and time again, and chose Saturday to confirm his liability status.With the utmost respect any sensible Management team would have bent over backwards to rid us of the ponderous Xhaka to pave the way to bring in a talented upgrade like Bissouma who clearly wants to play for us.Arteta is asking too much from players who are not of the same calibre of those he coached at Man City, ( with 2/3 exceptions) but sadly, the penny has not dropped and we are left with a side which has been drained of the confidence needed to be successful in the EPL.Arteta has created these problems which are insurmountable unless he accepts that his “process” has failed, and reverts to a more logical , conventional set up.Like you Dan, I genuinely wanted Arteta to succeed but I very much doubt if he will.