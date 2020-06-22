Is it time for Mikel Arteta to give Mesut Ozil another chance?

Arsenal players had been preparing hard for the return of football and Mikel Arteta must surely have felt that his players were prepared to make a successful assault for a top-four place when the Premier League returned.

However, the Spaniard has been left disappointed after the first two games since the resumption of football.

They have lost both games to Manchester City and Brighton and have also lost some of their star men like Pablo Mari, Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka to injury.

One notable absence from the Arsenal starting XI so far has been Mesut Ozil.

The German wasn’t named in the squad against City and Mikel Arteta left him on the bench for the duration of the Brighton game.

However, with the injuries piling up, I’m worried about what Arteta will do now considering that he doesn’t have the biggest squad.

Ozil isn’t the player that you would turn to when you need urgent help because he cannot guarantee you a performance.

However, we are in desperate times at the moment and every player has to give something for the cause.

One reason the injuries keep piling up is that the fixture list for every team is just too tasking for some players.

Because of this, I’d suggest that Arteta gives Ozil another chance not because he may not win us games now (he might), but because other players need to be rested.

There is also an outside chance that we get to see glimpses of the Ozil of old, the one that provided assists in almost every other game.

An article from Ime