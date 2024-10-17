Is it time for Mikel Arteta to unleash Merino from the start of a game?

Mikel Merino gained some much-needed playing time for Spain during the recent international break, and the midfielder is now ready to start games for Arsenal.

His debut for the Gunners was delayed after he suffered an injury in his first training session, sidelining him for several weeks.

However, Merino has since made brief appearances in Arsenal’s last two matches against PSG and Southampton, which was enough to earn him a recall to the Spanish national team.

The midfielder is now eager to start in the upcoming game against Bournemouth.

Thomas Partey, meanwhile, is in top form and fitter than ever, making it difficult for anyone to displace him from the starting lineup. Jorginho has also performed well when given the opportunity, but Merino is keen to secure a starting role soon.

According to Standard Sports, Merino is pushing to move up the pecking order and hopes to start against Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta will assess his midfield options carefully before deciding on the starting lineup for the match against the Cherries.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino is back and he needs more minutes, but he must earn them and we do not have to bench Partey just for him when the Ghanaian is in fine form.

