Is it time to for David Raya to replace Ramsdale and make his Arsenal debut?

Mikel Arteta faces difficult decisions following his team’s 2-2 draw with Fulham. It could be time for him to make some changes in his starting lineup because what’s the point of having excellent players on the bench if the ones on the pitch are squandering their chances?

Aaron Ramsdale is one player whose starting place could be in jeopardy. The Englishman has impressed as Arsenal’s No. 1. Still, there is growing concern about his form, as evidenced by the recent 2-2 draw with Fulham, in which he conceded to an Andreas Pereira goal, which found him way out of his position between the sticks.

When Raya joined, some claimed that Ramsdale shouldn’t make mistakes, as one mistake could leave him out. Well, the time is ripe for Arteta to make a bold move and start new signing David Raya in goal for the upcoming match against Manchester United at the Emirates.

A change in goal for Arsenal could be a sign that anyone can be dropped, so you ought to be at your best. Starting David Raya would send a clear message to the team and the entire football world: Arsenal demands excellence.

Raya starting would not be a step back. The ability of the Spaniard to command his area, make critical saves, and read the game provides him with a competitive advantage that Arsenal might exploit.

Giving Raya a chance against Manchester United would demonstrate Arteta’s faith in him and provide Raya with a platform to demonstrate his abilities.

With Ramsdale exhibiting indications of weakness, the time has come for Arteta to show his commitment to fielding the finest players.

Finally, adding David Raya to the starting lineup would increase the stakes for both goalkeepers. Ramsdale’s reaction to this challenge could be a watershed moment in his Arsenal career.



Sam P

