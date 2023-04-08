Is it time to praise the Kroenkes for keeping the faith in Arteta when Arsenal were flagging

When Mikel Arteta joined Arsenal back in 2019, many were doubtful he could transform Arsenal to be as good as Liverpool were; the Reds were the dream team then. Let’s face it, when Klopp took over at Liverpool, they were struggling; even Arsenal was better than them lol. But in the 2019-20 season, the Reds were the real deal, and they ended up lifting that league.
Four years later, the tide seemed to have turned. Arsenal’s project has started bearing fruit, while Klopp’s project seems to be declining. I know much has been said about what got Arsenal where they are, but every day we get a better understanding of how we got to this point.
The latest comes from Jurgen Klopp, who claims Arsenal is where it is at the moment due to the owners making the right decision to trust and to invest in Arteta’s project unconditionally, even when the Gunners seemed to be faltering in the last couple of campaigns.
“Mikel Arteta has been building for a few years now, the outcome is pretty impressive,” Klopp said in his press conference on Friday as per Liverpoolfc.com.
“I don’t know exactly what you can say about us at the moment, so that shows the situation. I know people ask for more time for managers, and I think Mikel deserved every minute when it wasn’t going well because they are there now.
“They made good transfers, pretty stable, brought in super important players but not too many.”
Arsenal are back at the top thanks to the Kroenkes having faith in him even when there were bad times, and the sooner the Gooners embrace this, then they won’t have to worry about being a one-hit wonder like Leicester were.
If he gets to read this, Arteta and your boys go and beat Liverpool at Anfield hands down, and silence the critics who say Arsenal winning at Anfield is next to impossible.
COYG!
Daniel O
————————————–
Kroenke’s decision to keep Arteta shows that he knows sports better than some pundits and fans
The plan, which has taken us back to being able to actually compete for the title, is a sound plan, which Arteta, the management and the owners have conceived, and are implementing.
We haven’t been able to compete for the title in xx years, and it takes something special to compete with bottomless pockets.
They have stood by the plan, despite many fans not understanding it needed long term vision to become more than a club competing for 4’th place trophy.
Maybe we win the league this season, maybe we don’t. But the foundation is sound, and at the moment there is no reason, we shouldn’t be able to compete also in the coming years.
That plan was very hard to see. Only three people in here did not give up on Arteta when we weren’t doing well. David and Loose Canon for obvious reasons (Wenger issues) and Eddie.
You, Jon Fox and SueP called for Arteta head at different times yet you can’t help reminding everyone of your unwavered support.
I NEVER called for Artetas head
Haha!people trying to make us believe that the plan was obvious from the start.do they really think that MA was our first choice?or was it a financial decision?not only that but at the time hiring former players as managers was”en vogue”.as for the strategy,going from Wilian,Luiz…to Ramsdale,White…shows an obvious strategic change. let’s not forget that he win the FA cup with players he inherited.has everyone forgotten how abysmal our football was? imposing a style of play on players unable to do it.as for the” I told you so”.it doesn’t say anything nice about your personalities. Let’s
be honest “I told you so” really just means “I am right, and you are wrong. You should have listened to me. You ignored my advice? You didn’t realize my powerful intelligence and ability to always be right?”
-You are serving a slice of ego pie, with a side of superiority, and a cup of smug to go.i actually feel for these people, trying to reassure themselves/proving something to others….all the signs of an insecure person,craving for acceptance,very sad if you ask me.
There is only so much that can be gleaned at an interview for a job and although Arteta hadn’t had a management job prior, what he did have was the benefit of playing under Wenger – as well as being club captain- and working alongside another great manager in Guardiola. Again, that only counts for so much as top players such as Gerrard and Lampard didn’t pull up trees.
Some of it must have been luck that MA has ‘got it’.
I didn’t think he’d fail but I wasn’t sure he was elite. Not sure he has done enough yet to be given that accolade but whatever was going on behind the scenes (not just on the pitch) must have given the Kroenkes belief that they had the right man by backing him
Nope. Arteta had transition problemd but not as bad as some of the coaches that have been fired. Maybe I believed in him before he was hired but anyone could see he had a huge potential. He won the FA. Kroenke’s knew from Wenger that Arteta was the right man for the job. They offered it to him twice and he accepted it the second time. We are winning the league title.
Yes the Kroenkes has shown remarkable faith when pundits and fans alike wanted the gaffer head.
But the Kroenkes are doing so well to the point that’s some fans think the owners has ulterior motives .