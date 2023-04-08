Is it time to praise the Kroenkes for keeping the faith in Arteta when Arsenal were flagging

When Mikel Arteta joined Arsenal back in 2019, many were doubtful he could transform Arsenal to be as good as Liverpool were; the Reds were the dream team then. Let’s face it, when Klopp took over at Liverpool, they were struggling; even Arsenal was better than them lol. But in the 2019-20 season, the Reds were the real deal, and they ended up lifting that league.

Four years later, the tide seemed to have turned. Arsenal’s project has started bearing fruit, while Klopp’s project seems to be declining. I know much has been said about what got Arsenal where they are, but every day we get a better understanding of how we got to this point.

The latest comes from Jurgen Klopp, who claims Arsenal is where it is at the moment due to the owners making the right decision to trust and to invest in Arteta’s project unconditionally, even when the Gunners seemed to be faltering in the last couple of campaigns.

“Mikel Arteta has been building for a few years now, the outcome is pretty impressive,” Klopp said in his press conference on Friday as per Liverpoolfc.com.

“I don’t know exactly what you can say about us at the moment, so that shows the situation. I know people ask for more time for managers, and I think Mikel deserved every minute when it wasn’t going well because they are there now.

“They made good transfers, pretty stable, brought in super important players but not too many.”

Arsenal are back at the top thanks to the Kroenkes having faith in him even when there were bad times, and the sooner the Gooners embrace this, then they won’t have to worry about being a one-hit wonder like Leicester were.

If he gets to read this, Arteta and your boys go and beat Liverpool at Anfield hands down, and silence the critics who say Arsenal winning at Anfield is next to impossible.

COYG!

Daniel O

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids