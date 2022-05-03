Is it too early in Arsenal’s project to play in the Champions League?

Why Arsenal could be better off without top 4 by Leo
As we Arsenal fans find ourselves at the culminating point of our season, it seems we are all rooting for one conclusion: Top 4 and champions league qualification. Whilst this would certainly define the season as a success in most fans’ eyes, is perhaps not wholly true. In this article I will explain why.
Firstly, let’s look at the ramifications of missing out on champions league football. It is without a doubt that losing out on top 4, above all to Spurs, would have certain disastrous consequences (being damaging to both our pride and our twitter mentions).
That aside, it would make signing quality players a whole lot harder; some of our supposed biggest targets such as Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus or Juventus man Paulo Dybala would prove difficult to convince, possibly not wanting to drop down from their current standards.
But beyond this, it is predictable that a bottling at this stage would place extreme pressure on our controversial hierarchy and our perceivedly sometimes-genius, sometimes-fool manager Mikel Arteta. Whilst this would be somewhat deserved, especially in the case of the club’s owners, it would be a hindrance to the supportive atmosphere and relations that have been so well rebuilt this year. Looking solely at these factors, achieving top 4 seems to be a necessity.
However, no need to panic Gunners fans: all is not as precarious as it seems. The acquisition of champions league football next year could actually make affairs at the club worse. As it is, no fan nor person at the club would deny that we lack squad depth. Even with a few good transfers this summer the situation would not improve drastically. As we’ve seen this season, losing only a couple of key players like Kieran Tierney or Thomas Partey was close to ruining our season; it took a miraculous set of Mohammed Elneny performances to prevent an even greater slide of defeats after our triple loss to Palace, Brighton and Southampton. Imagine absences like this plus extra mid-week games. We simply could not stand it. It would threaten to derail not only the champions league campaign but also the Premier League one, creating a similar unrest to the one previously described were we not to qualify at all.
On the issue of transfers, I believe that either way, the progress we’ve shown this season could be enough to convince high quality players to sign and who knows; Arteta’s relationship with Gabriel Jesus from their time at City could come in handy…. Taking these factors into account, perhaps it would be wiser to wait another year for champions league football; perhaps we are moving too fast.
Another two summers of recruitment to strengthen our already solid foundations may be pivotal.
Who agrees?
Leo Friedman
It just doesn’t work like that!!!!!!!! Stand still and you go backwards. No CL and we are behind.
Absolutely Reggie 👍 I don’t see how qualifying for Europa League over Champions League benefits the club. Wenger and Emery was hounded out for being unable to reach top 4- now some supporters think it’s for the best we miss out.. you couldn’t make this up.
The answer is an easy one,no it is not too early.just the financial side alone makes CL football worthwhile.not only would it help transfers wise but being involved in different competition would give MA the opportunity to give squad/young players some well needed game time.i was recently criticised for pointing out how big an advantage it was for us not to be playing European/domestic cups,well people can’t turn around and say that CL football would a hindrance when the league is concerned no??
My word.
I never see this article coming.
This must have been the single biggest peice of crap written since Al Gore once said he invented the internet.
Try to be friendly, we need writers and different opinions 🔴⚪️
Am sorry, I must apologize
Was just a little frighten,
It’s still in my system that champions league was a given right, back from the Wenger days
Rember, what Wenger did wasn’t good enough so we throw him under the bus. I have very much respect for Wenger, but not so much respect for our so-called fan base 😉
Wenger was excellent, perfect for Arsenal, just that he lost that hunger half way through his tenure.
I love the Frenchman, wish he would come back
Don’t think you will ever see me responding like that again.
I don’t believe he lost that hunger, but he had too much loyalty to Arsenal. When Kroenke arrived Wenger lost his left hand David Dein. Lack of funds related to building our new stadium and FA’s multibillion media deals. Together with the new super rich club owners changed the competition completely, and we are still struggling with it.
Didrik did you understand the selling of Van Persie to Man u, am still baffled to this day.
Remember it was Wenger who brought this trouble kid, showed him love even through his many injuries, and sold him after getting the first injury free season from him.
Alex showed a massive appetite at the time knowing all he needed was one season from this marquee striker and the rest is history.
Wenger would not have done that in his first tenure, Ferguson would never sell us a marquee foward.
Perfect example, our best player Sanchez going to Man u, Wenger pleaded for Alex to let the Frenchman Anthony Martial come to Arsenal after he was not getting much game time but Ferguson refuses.
Arsene Wenger is truly a gentleman who’s is a dying breed in the modern game
Although Al Gore never claimed to have invented the Internet, he did discuss his role in Internet development in an interview with Wolf Blitzer of Cable News Network. The interview took place on March 9, 1999 during CNN’s “Late Edition” show. Specifically, what Gore said was “I took the initiative in creating the Internet.”
A cynic might observe that “creating the Internet” and “inventing the Internet” are tantamount to the same exaggeration!😉
Thanks Siamois, did remember the interview though not in its entirety.
I like the guy though.
But what did he meant by taking the initiative in creating internet?
Good question,I don’t know what he meant!👍
@ Gun Smoke,are you a cynic then?😉
Nice reading Leo, from my point of view it’s too early.
But It’s probably better to play Tuesday and Wednesday than Thursday night in UEL. Now we are in position to play in Europe by becoming top six. I do prefer top four for the prestige, money and all the other competitions next season.
Got bad one coming from bronklyn asking would i ever live in new york but i told her i need a crib in the same road as abramovich.
What is this ? You come of as an Arteta out someone . We are going to the UCL with Arteta , deal with it .
There are still cheaper and very efficient players out there that Arsenal can buy, the recruitment office just needs to look harder. We honestly do not need dybala.
The plus we get for playing in the UCL far outweighs the supposed negatives you’re trying to sell to us.
I agree that we are moving “too” fast. Yes, but we are also working very hard. Edu and Mike are working hard to get Arsenal FC two first teams if we were to be in the Champions league.
Have you forgotten that all the young players are also very ambitious to play in the CL and if you don’t qualify you also risk losing some of them to CL Clubs?
You are forgetting the financial rewards that a club acrues for itself playing in the CL. Once a team is financially strong, it can acquire and retain world class players . So, while Edu and Arteta are doing their best to reinforce all the departments, especially the attack and midfield, our players should continue pursuing a 3rd place on the Premier League , after the 4 remaining games.
Yes we are a million miles away from challenging for champions league but would still take being in it all day long!
The only reason I can see for us thriving for a CL spot is financial windfall. We don’t have the squad depth, talent or managerial nous to make a serious run in the competition.
That been said, while we strengthen it would be fitting to do our best to rack up some league silverware and team confidence along the way…IJS
It is not that simple to say we “need” European football. The reason we avoided a 3rd x 8th place in a row and got top 4 could well be because we had no European football. Everyone else in the top 7 had a European campaign. What European football generally means is we have to spend an extra 100 mill every season on more expensive players and higher salaries. Next season we could have 10/12 more mid week games than we had this season.. Utd will be much better under Ten Hag, Spurs under Conte will also be better while Suadi Utd, Palace, Villa and Wolves will have no European football. If the expectation is 4th and we get 5th the club will sack Arteta. Then we have to start all over again. What are reasonable expectations?
I don’t believe that Arsenal will sack Arteta if we manage top six. From my point of view it’s better to become top four and play CL football Thursday night, than Tuesday and Wednesday’s in UEL.
@Fairfan many never gave us the chance to make CL even when they know we dnt have European games all season.
Everybody will be better and some will still fall short of expectations it does not matter how many money they spend in the transfer market.
All the Conte, ten hang everybody is giving the trophy to will fall people’s hand seriously
Well, either way, we’re going be playing in Europe which will require similar exertion so it might as well be earning the big bucks and testing ourselves at the highest level.
Plus it will absolutely force further investment in the squad and do something else the writer failed to mention. Enhance the likelihood of our keeping top talent like Saka and the Gabriels from jumping ship.
Totally agree leo. We need more and 2-4 top end players, as at times we were bullied.
We want Champions League football!!!
We can still make 3rd or 4th with UCL games in midweek, we just need to expand our squad and improve on our fitness regimes. Maybe we need to change some people.
Remember if UCL qualification is too soon, we will be found out and drop into Europa League anyway.
@Atid
Exactly…
Do we need CL?
Well, if we use the same criteria that some fans used when we actually participated in it, then the answer must be NO.
That’s because we, allegedly, suffered humiliating defeats season after season and only qualified 15 times for the Q/Finals…. so what’s the point?
Same as finishing as high up the PL table as possible, if we’re not challenging for the title, then what’s the point?
Of course, as a realist who looks at it from a supporters point of view, the answer must be YES.
The prestige, the financial gains, the attraction to players and not playing on a Thursday / Sunday from a fans perspective.
If we just qualify, that will take care of the reported £8,000,000 salary MA is about to be offered.
Of course, season ticket and other ticket prices will go up, but for some that won’t make any difference whatsoever!!!
Give me top four and CL football for the next two decades and I will be a happy supporter… and I won’t blame Mikel if he cannot be competitive with the likes of RM, Barca, City, Chelsea, Newcastle, PSG etc – just get us back where we belong!!!!
I can’t imagine any fan on the planet not wanting to be in the champions league! So it would be better to play Europa League while that lot enjoy themselves with Europe’s elite 😑 I’m sorry i don’t agree with this at all you don’t spend 350 million to play Europa League football- Thursday – Sunday all over again, this would not help the team at all, in fact we’d probably be struggling to reach top 6 again.
Mr Leo do you watch the Champions League?
How do you feel just listening to the theme song?
Dnt you want to hear it sound out at the Emirates?
Having the Club shirt with the champion League crest on the Arm?
IN as much you fear we may be run over if we qualify for it, you may be surprised that some big teams in Europe will be having special training just to stop Saka, Odegaard, Marthinelly, Smith Rowe and whoever we get for the CF( imagine that Been Haaland, Victor Osimeh, Nunez, Jesus,).
Missing out can create a doubting mind in the head of all the young players and we become a laughing stock by all the celebration police who has been attacking us all season.
Excellent post Seroti 👍 and also we already play the best 2 teams in Europe twice every season in Liverpool and Man city so we have nothing to fear.