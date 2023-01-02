Is it too much to hope Arsenal buy a striker as well as Mudryk?

Is It Too Ambitious To Expect Arteta To Sign A Striker Alongside Mudryk?

Arsenal’s need for an attacking signing this winter is exacerbated by Gabriel Jesus’ injury, which will keep him out for a while. If Arsenal are to effectively replace Jesus, they must sign a natural striker, but transfer rumours suggest that they are desperate to sign Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

So, if Arsenal completes the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, do you believe Arteta would have effectively bolstered his attack? If you don’t, and feel Arteta still needs to sign a striker after Mudryk joins, perhaps what Fabrizio Romano has to say on Give Me Sport is what you need to hear.

When asked if Arsenal should sign another striker alongside Mudryk, the European Transfer Guru replied, “I think it depends on opportunities at the moment. I don’t see them signing a player for €100 million in that position [striker].

“Yes, the Gabriel Jesus injury is more serious than expected, but in two or three months he will be back available again.”

Considering these claims, it is clear that a striker is required, but Arsenal would only consider bargain deals or even loan deals.