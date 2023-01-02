Is it too much to hope Arsenal buy a striker as well as Mudryk?

Is It Too Ambitious To Expect Arteta To Sign A Striker Alongside Mudryk?
Arsenal’s need for an attacking signing this winter is exacerbated by Gabriel Jesus’ injury, which will keep him out for a while. If Arsenal are to effectively replace Jesus, they must sign a natural striker, but transfer rumours suggest that they are desperate to sign Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.
So, if Arsenal completes the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, do you believe Arteta would have effectively bolstered his attack? If you don’t, and feel Arteta still needs to sign a striker after Mudryk joins, perhaps what Fabrizio Romano has to say on Give Me Sport is what you need to hear.
When asked if Arsenal should sign another striker alongside Mudryk, the European Transfer Guru replied, “I think it depends on opportunities at the moment. I don’t see them signing a player for €100 million in that position [striker].
“Yes, the Gabriel Jesus injury is more serious than expected, but in two or three months he will be back available again.”
Considering these claims, it is clear that a striker is required, but Arsenal would only consider bargain deals or even loan deals.
Daniel O
Star srikers aren’t exactly in surplus in the market are they?
The notion, that we can buy 2-3 players, who can just “slot in” to secure us the PL title is rubbish.
We need to make sure, we keep our project on track first and foremost, and if we can add players, who suit the profile, and who eventually will strengthen us and won’t hamper the development of our young stars, then I am confident, we will add.
But it is not just a matter of money. It is a big challenge.
Good points. There are few proven strikers at this level and they will all be expensive.
I’m honestly sick of this transfer talk and nothing coming out of it, murdyk was supposed to be a definite no matter what but kroenke needs to put the money where there mouth is yet again,before he’s a atched up by someone else, and then it’s oh remember Arsenal were interested in him just to add to the list of coulda beens , either act on it or stop waisting the fans hopes as we have a fantastic opportunity to win the league just now but we need a couple more players to do it and I mean big spends kroenke!!!!
Arsenal need to beef up the squad. However, your comment lacks perspective.
How is reasonable for Arsenal to simply pay the quoted figures to get this player without careful consideration and negotiation?
His current “value” is nowhere near what Shakhtar want for him.
I wouldn’t say too ambitious. Rather plain short-sighted.
Ideally that’s what the club needs it’s not a luxury it’s a need. Saka and gabbi are overloaded while nketia will need support he’s not a robot
Does it really look like Mudryk will be signed?
Mudryk will be converted into a striker as Henry was…..!
For me the ideal scenario would be to sign Mudryk and get a Joao Felix on loan as a stop-gap insurance to Jesus’ absence and any mishap to Nketia.
But the most likely one is that no striker will be signed. In the case of an Nketia absence, Mudryk or Smith-Rowe would be pushed wide left and Martinelli ro the middle, which would still be a fair compromise but could jeopardise our chances of success
With more than half of the seasons games still to be played & the competition for top four greater than ever, Arteta & (I hope Kronke) will know that this is not a given, but essential for AFC’s progression. That there’s a now an outside chance that we might even win the PL, they’d be complete mugs not to strengthen the squad as much & as quickly as possible in an attempt to achieve this. My worry is that to save £’s they wait until near the end of the January window by which time we might have dropped points that earlier signings might well have avoided.
I say we look for a striker who is a free agent , no one comes to my mind now but l believe one or two of such should be in the market, his age shouldn’t be any concern so far he is a striker that has a good history of scoring goals.
Secondly Mudryk is needed as I think MA wants to try out martinelli in the striking position while mudrk plays out in the left.
Alternatively we could recall Nicholas Pepe , he can score goals and could be used as a striker.
All in all I wouldn’t want us to spend crazy money on a non tested over hyped commodity who would come and add little to no value to our current squad , take for instance Vlahovic, we seem yo have dodged a bullet (an expensive one ) there.
With the quantity of wingers at our disposal, I can only think of one reason of us going for Mudruk before an urgent need such as the midfield position. And the reason being that MA thinks Mudruk is a future world beater and too good of a player to miss.
As I am not a mind reader, I tend to find the transfer window pretty tedious. I would, however, like to think that after 3 years at the helm, both Arteta and Edu have a pretty good idea of what is required and will do their best to get the player(s) signed if the signs are right.
Much was made about not strengthening this time last year, particularly in relation to not replacing PEA. At the time I felt he wouldn’t be missed and I stand by that. In his head he had already left us. Was it inexperience in failing to secure a replacement when the main target didn’t fancy it here, or a definite plan B to carry on and hope for the best until the next transfer window?
With hindsight, I think our failure to secure PL football was inexperience last season, whereas this year, much has been learned and crucial signings have helped change the dynamic completely. Both White and Odegaard, for example, were nearly there then, but look transformed this year. The team believe they can win this year, but last year their nerve let them down at a crucial time. The ManC duo certainly brought a winning mentality with them as has another year playing together and learning from a coaching staff. Hedging my bets, that doesn’t mean that not strengthening is advisable, but whoever it is should not be a knee jerk reaction