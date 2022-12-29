Is it worth Arsenal bringing in Joao Felix for just six months?

Is Joao Felix the man Mikel Arteta is going for to replace Gabriel Jesus?

It is not surprising that Joao Felix will leave Atletico Madrid during the winter transfer window. What’s new is where he’s going. A curious Gunner may ask, “Is he on his way to Arsenal to replace Gabriel Jesus?”

Although many of us would jump at the chance to bring Joao Felix to the Emirates if we were in Arteta’s shoes, that may not happen. You’re probably wondering why I say that. According to multiple reports this week, the forward was set to leave Atletico on a multi million loan deal.

#Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸are looking at a overall package of around €22m for there wantaway attacking midfielder Joao Felix.

Arsenal are willing to take him for 6 months on a loan with a option to buy at the end of the season ,but the package needs to be closer to €15m #COYG #AFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AvGZHv0NTu — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) December 29, 2022

According to the Express, the Gunners believe that paying a loan fee for a player who will most likely leave them in the summer and return to his former club would be a waste of money.

Other than that, Kike Marin also recently tweeted this: “According to my information, #Arsenal has sounded out his signing, but Arteta has doubts and prefers another LaLiga striker…”

Según mis informaciones, #Arsenal ha sondeado su fichaje, pero Arteta tiene dudas y prefiere otro delantero de LaLiga… — Kike Marin** (@Kike_Marin_) December 27, 2022

These two claims are no coincidence; they just try to say the same thing: “Forget about Felix replacing Jesus.”

