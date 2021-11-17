Is it wrong to consider Alexandre Lacazette staying beyond the summer? (Opinion)

I think most of us have come to the conclusion that Alexandre Lacazette will be leaving Arsenal in the summer, while a January exit for him appears the next most likely scenario, but maybe neither will prove to be true.

The Frenchman has been key in our return to form after a rocky start to the season, and while it is always his goals which are making the difference, his importance shouldn’t be underestimated.

I understand that fans believe his exit will mean that the club will splash the cash on a replacement, a new superstar who can challenge for top goalscorer in the division, and with that in mind, maybe it should be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who should make way to leave room for a new addition.

The Gabon international has been better this season, but we mustn’t forget that he isn’t getting any younger, nor are we likely to be able to cash-in on him once his age starts to show more.

The fact also remains that Auba’s contract is on the extortionate side, a wage we could potentially pay a top star who could give the kind of output that we used to come to expect from the 32 year-old.

With Arsenal playing with two strikers at present, Laca is proving that he can play as the ideal partner for an out-and-out goalscorer, and his presence in the team could potentially be an attractive prospect for a goal-poacher.

Do you believe that Auba is still irreplaceable at Arsenal? Would you be disappointed to see Laca sign a new deal?

Patrick