Is Jakub Kiwior becoming a vital part of Arsenal’s title challenge?

Art de Roche, the Arsenal writer from the Athletic, is now sure that Jakub Kiwior will be crucial to Arsenal’s title bid. By January, a year after coming from Spezia, the Poland international had yet to cement his spot in this Arsenal team.

With Gabriel and William Saliba’s superb pairing at central defence, the Pole has struggled to break into this Arsenal team. The only way for him to break into the Arsenal lineup appeared to be at left back. After Kieran Tierney left, Arsenal’s two remaining left-back alternatives were Oleksander Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Unfortunately, an unanticipated circumstance occurred in which both were unavailable owing to injuries and other factors. Mikel Arteta had to think quickly, and his first option was to deploy Kiwior at left back.

Since Zinchenko’s arrival, Arsenal’s left-back position has proven difficult for anyone to play. The inverted left back position has proven difficult for certain players, and Kiwior originally struggled to fill in at left back. Some saw him struggle and believed he would never make it to Arsenal, given that he couldn’t even get a chance at central defense. The fact that Serie A clubs looked to him in January for defensive reinforcements did not help this. Some gooners would have been fine with him leaving during the winter. However, they may by now have changed their thoughts on the defender.

The 24-year-old has consistently delivered great performances in the last few games. About why that is so: Mikel Arteta must have realised he couldn’t play the inverted role; therefore, he’s used him as a typical fullback. That tactical strategy was wise, since Kiwior added new dynamism to Arsenal’s left wing. His fine runs down the wings and passing have benefited this Arsenal team.

White, who normally plays as a traditional fullback, is now tasked with playing as an inverted right back, allowing Arsenal to maintain their game plan.

If Arsenal wins the league, Kiwior’s resurgence will undoubtedly play a significant role. Art de Roche praises this Kiwior that we are seeing and believes that players like him are what teams need to win the league.

About Kiwior, the journalist said, “Kiwior, with that size and also with that pace, is able to recover well but also just put his body in front of the ball… What’s really starting to impress is his passing range. When you’re look at the squad going for a title, those sort of players who you can depend on to have at least a 6 or 7 out on 10 are worth their weight in gold.”

Depite early reservations, it seems that Arsenal fans are now warming to the Poland international. Do you agree that he could be vital to Arsenal’s title run-in?

