Is Jakub Kiwior becoming a vital part of Arsenal’s title challenge?

Art de Roche, the Arsenal writer from the Athletic, is now sure that Jakub Kiwior will be crucial to Arsenal’s title bid. By January, a year after coming from Spezia, the Poland international had yet to cement his spot in this Arsenal team.
With Gabriel and William Saliba’s superb pairing at central defence, the Pole has struggled to break into this Arsenal team. The only way for him to break into the Arsenal lineup appeared to be at left back. After Kieran Tierney left, Arsenal’s two remaining left-back alternatives were Oleksander Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Unfortunately, an unanticipated circumstance occurred in which both were unavailable owing to injuries and other factors. Mikel Arteta had to think quickly, and his first option was to deploy Kiwior at left back.
Since Zinchenko’s arrival, Arsenal’s left-back position has proven difficult for anyone to play. The inverted left back position has proven difficult for certain players, and Kiwior originally struggled to fill in at left back. Some saw him struggle and believed he would never make it to Arsenal, given that he couldn’t even get a chance at central defense. The fact that Serie A clubs looked to him in January for defensive reinforcements did not help this. Some gooners would have been fine with him leaving during the winter. However, they may by now have changed their thoughts on the defender.
The 24-year-old has consistently delivered great performances in the last few games. About why that is so: Mikel Arteta must have realised he couldn’t play the inverted role; therefore, he’s used him as a typical fullback. That tactical strategy was wise, since Kiwior added new dynamism to Arsenal’s left wing. His fine runs down the wings and passing have benefited this Arsenal team.
White, who normally plays as a traditional fullback, is now tasked with playing as an inverted right back, allowing Arsenal to maintain their game plan.
If Arsenal wins the league, Kiwior’s resurgence will undoubtedly play a significant role. Art de Roche praises this Kiwior that we are seeing and believes that players like him are what teams need to win the league.
About Kiwior, the journalist said, “Kiwior, with that size and also with that pace, is able to recover well but also just put his body in front of the ball… What’s really starting to impress is his passing range. When you’re look at the squad going for a title, those sort of players who you can depend on to have at least a 6 or 7 out on 10 are worth their weight in gold.”
Depite early reservations, it seems that Arsenal fans are now warming to the Poland international. Do you agree that he could be vital to Arsenal’s title run-in?
Daniel O
LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet
Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Even when he was thrown in at right cb last season, aside from a very bad moment against Newcastle, he looked confident, aggressive and assured on the ball. It doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s doing well now.
There’s going to be plenty of competition for that left back spot next season, with Timber, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko and now Kiwior all in contention.
In the absence of Zinchenko, Tomi and Tierney, Arteta has been obliged to field Kwior at LB ,and as he has gained in confidence, he has done well in a conventional role just like Nathan Ake of Man City.Let’s not get carried away and treat his inclusion as a masterstroke by our Manager as the decision to use him at LB has been foisted upon him.In my opinion we still need a natural left back and hopefully every effort will be made to recruit Jorrel Hato from Ajax next season.Neither Timber and Tomi, who are both centre backs first and foremost are effective on the left in an attacking sense whereas the talented Hato is.Interestingly, since Zinchenko was injured we have tightened up at the back which is understandable as he is a talented midfielder who is weak defensively.
He’s 3rd or 4th choice backup. Nothing more. He’s nowhere good enough to be an automatic 1st team starter.
Very impressed at how he stepped up and has so far gone from strength to strength…
Kiwior reminds me of a certain Belgian by the name Thomas Vermaelen
He impressed against Chelsea at the end of last season, where he was deployed as a right CB after Bob Holding messed alot
I know he can give Gabby a run of his money at the left CB role
I love Arteta. His tactics. His signings. Apart from the goalkeepers, everyone else that he signs plays more than 1 position
I think he will grow and mature into this new role, MA should start thinking of playing Zinchenko upfront IMO