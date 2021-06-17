Is James Maddison Arsenal’s new top midfield target?

Arsenal fans heads must be spinning as we are told nearly every day that Mikel rteta has a new top midfield target!

Originally it was Mikel Arteta himself that made it clear that his priority was to get Martin Odegaard back from Real Madrid, whether on loan or permanently he didn’t make clear.

Then of course we missed out to Aston Villa on our “top midfield target” Emi Buendia.

Houssem Aouar was then expected to be the next in line, but even at a reduced price the trail seems to have gone cold on that one.

Sander Berge was mentioned in despatches. but then it was revealed that we’ve apparently had our opening bid for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Lokonga knocked back, but we are expecting to go back with an improved bid.

Obviously one midfielder will definitely not be enough, especially if Granit Xhaka’s move to Roma comes to fruition, and there have been mixed signals regarding whether Matteo Guendouzi will be returning to the fold.

But today’s “top midfield target” for Arsenal is announced as James Maddison from Leicester, according to the Metro and a host of other outlets.

Maddison does come highly recommended though, with our very own Thierry Henry giving him high praise indeed. “Keep on doing what you’re doing because I love the way you’re playing,” Henry told Maddison in an Instagram live session with PUMA football, as published by football.london. “I like to watch players like you. (Players) that think.

“Thinking is important in the game and there’s one thing we don’t use often, which is our brain.”

“Don’t be scared of having a big ego.”

Well we could certainly do with some brains in the Arsenal midfield, and and if Henry recommends him, I am more than happy for Maddison to be our new top midfield target, aren’t you?