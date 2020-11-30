Is January too soon to think about adding new players to Arsenal?

Arsenal strengthened their team in the summer transfer window in their bid to return to the Premier League top four this season.
The Gunners had ended the last campaign in fine form, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.
Those were signs that good things can happen under Mikel Arteta, even though this was his first senior managerial job.
The Spaniard had made Arsenal one of the toughest teams to play against and there was hope that we could mount a serious top-four challenge this season.
One of the narratives that were thrown around during the summer transfer window is that all that we’re missing is one of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.
Thankfully, we signed Partey and the Ghanaian is a top-quality addition to our team.
His first few games have been good ones on an individual level, but now some fans think we didn’t need one of them, but both of them.
There is talk of Arsenal going back for Aouar in the next transfer window.
I reckon it will be too soon for us to delve into the transfer market again.
I think that we should give the current players the time to get acquainted with what Arteta is trying to achieve with them before we think about signing new players.
Next summer will be a better time to know which position needs to be strengthened, and what player we should bring in.
For now, the likes of Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes need to bed in before they have new teammates to work with.
An article from Ime
Nonsense. Any time you can add a quality player, not an injured Swede, you should. Arteta needs help, many of the players are sub standard, lazy and hiding. Buy now !!!
We can identify the target we need today at a cost of say 60 million and then:
Talk about the need for the player,
Talk about maybe making an offer,
Talk about probably making an offer,
Talk to an agent about potential wages,
Make an offer of 20 million to be turned down,
Offer 20 million plus 3 million add ons,
Find out PSG are interested,
Buy Olivier Giroud from Chelsea for 10 million !!!
The truth is that we can’t even get a new player unless
1. We are able to dispose of one of our non homegrown players; or
2. The new player is home-grown.
Both of these are not easy prospects.
Even if we are able to dispose of any player, we should give the space to Ozil to at least earn part of his huge salary.
They have mismanaged our dear club down to its knees with wrong recruitment and management of players’ contracts
If reports are to be believed, Arteta prioritised Aouar over Partey in the summer. It was a combination of circumstances and Edu that led to only Partey being bought, as Edu apparently favoured defensive strength and ball winning ability over creativity. I think that Arteta knew that we needed more creativity and, given time to embed his message or not, he doesn’t have the personnel he needs.
One thing is totally sure. Arsenal currently lack creativity and are utterly one-dimensional going forward. We can create some from the flanks, but we have very little inspiration down the middle. Attack one way and you make it easy for the opposition to defend. Also, our striking options are either woefully off form or, in the case of Laca, have never really been on form.
We have a possible way of fixing this in the squad, in the shape of one Mesut Ozil, but Ozil’s blown so hot and cold so much over the years that I wouldn’t want to bet my life on him. It’s probably not unfair to say that he can be possibly a bit lazy, very inconsistent and a bit of a flat-track bully. He might be the answer, he might yet just add more disappointment to a disappointing situation. The only other senior option for that central creative outlet is Willian and nothing that he’s done at the club so far suggests that he’d help.
Another option would be youth – Smith Rowe looks good. But, talented though he is, there’s going to be a lot of bad games before he reaches that consistency that comes with maturity and that ability to find another gear when things aren’t going your way. This will pretty well be the same for all of our youth options, so it depends how immediate a solution we want. It’ll be more immediate if we’re looking for a striker out of our youth set up – Martinelli, Balogun, Moller and others look possible, as well as Nketiah (who’s maybe had his chance?). We won’t find the next KDB like this any way soon, though.
So, if we want an answer to our current lack of creativity in the middle, buying Aouar – or similar, say Szoboszlai – might be the answer. Even here, though, we have to be realistic. New club, new league, new country – it’ll be hard for him to hit the ground running. It’s more than possible that we don’t get an appreciable improvement before the end of the season.
Final option might be a loan. Maybe an older player to let our younger players develop a bit – Eriksen for example, whilst off form for Inter, has masses of experience in the Premiership. This wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve rescued a number 10 who’s disappointed at Inter. As I remember, worked out quite nicely last time. Isco would be a shout, assuming someone could buy him a membership at Slimming World. Coutinho’s ability is undoubted – neither is his inconsistency, though, and I’m not sure that he could do it down the middle anyway.
Overall, I’d try and develop some of our young striker options, plus I’d bring in Eriksen on loan until the summer (with an option – not an obligation – to buy, if poss). If he doesn’t work out then buy Aouar or give the likes of Smith Rowe a spin. Additionally, I’d buy a new right back -Cedric is defensively poor and not all that good going forward. Bellerin has lost a yard of pace due to his ACL injury and the man’s whole game was based around his pace – pace running down the wing with or for the ball and recovery pace in defence. With little competition from Cedric, he’s been very poor. We seem to concede most of our goals from attacks down our right flank – Grealish had a field day. Either buy decent competition for the spot to make him work for his minutes or straight up replace him with someone good.