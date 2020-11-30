Is January too soon to think about adding new players to Arsenal?

Arsenal strengthened their team in the summer transfer window in their bid to return to the Premier League top four this season.

The Gunners had ended the last campaign in fine form, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Those were signs that good things can happen under Mikel Arteta, even though this was his first senior managerial job.

The Spaniard had made Arsenal one of the toughest teams to play against and there was hope that we could mount a serious top-four challenge this season.

One of the narratives that were thrown around during the summer transfer window is that all that we’re missing is one of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

Thankfully, we signed Partey and the Ghanaian is a top-quality addition to our team.

His first few games have been good ones on an individual level, but now some fans think we didn’t need one of them, but both of them.

There is talk of Arsenal going back for Aouar in the next transfer window.

I reckon it will be too soon for us to delve into the transfer market again.

I think that we should give the current players the time to get acquainted with what Arteta is trying to achieve with them before we think about signing new players.

Next summer will be a better time to know which position needs to be strengthened, and what player we should bring in.

For now, the likes of Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes need to bed in before they have new teammates to work with.

