Is Joe Willock set to be Arsenal’s heir to Aaron Ramsey in the future?

Since his debut under Arsene Wenger, Joe Willock has proven to be a squad preference for three different managers — much to the dismay of a certain segment of Arsenal fans.
These supporters do not see what is so special about the last of the Willock brothers. At best, in their opinion, Joe Willock is no more than an energy injection, a running and pressing monster that is unable to influence a game with the ball at his feet.
So why do the gaffers love Good Ol’ Joe? Here are the reasons:
Training/Work Ethic
Joe Willock has no issues with working his socks off on the field. And that translates to the training ground, where no complaint has ever been raised about his commitment. In some quarters, the opinion is that Joe Willock is one of these players who always do well in training but lack the capacity to translate it into games. That actually leads us to the next good thing about Joe Willock.
Box-to-Box Dynamism
To be able to pick the ball from the edge of your penalty box and drive forward with it into the opponent’s half of the field while shrugging off challenges is a very special trait to have in a player, especially a midfielder. This was part of Aaron Ramsey’s skillset and Joe Willock is arguably better at it already.
Since his days in academy football, the 21-year-old has shown off his propensity to receive the ball and single-handedly break through defensive lines by running straight through them. With his deceptively lanky build and upper body strength, the Hale End graduate has shown flashes of the same ability in senior football.
Goals
One of Willock’s biggest selling point is how he invariably almost always gets into the goal-scoring end of things. He has that whiff of a goal about him when he pops around the penalty box.
Conclusion
An hardworking dynamic midfielder who can carry a ball solo, plays a direct style of football and shows up for a goal every other time? Joe Willock can very well claim to be, by virtue of his inherent qualities, Aaron Ramsey’s British heir.
But Aaron Ramsey was of course far more technical and far more tactically polished. If Willock’s passing could be improved, his tactical sense developed and refined, Arsenal will have another special player on their hands.
That is precisely why the gaffers love Willock: he has such unique traits and every coach want to be the one to unlock all that greatness. Mikel Arteta’s words when asked if Willock would fit playing as Number 10 are pretty much clear: “I think so. I think he’s perfect to play in that role. I think he’s got incredible physical attributes but as well he’s a very intelligent boy,” he said ahead of the second leg of the Europa League against Olympiacos.
“He learns really quickly, he’s very willing, I think he’s developing really really well and I’m very pleased with him.”
That sounds like Arteta has big plans for Willock in the future…
Agboola Israel
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sell him off and keep AMN… Yet to see him drop a superb performance. We don’t need him. Even Juve don’t need the same Ramsey. I’d sell him for 5 million if the offer comes in.
Also Willian should be announced today….. 90% sure
Good idea Eddie but we wouldn’t get near as the same money as for AMN well I’m kind of guessing!
I’m not sold on Willock…. maybe a loan would help??
I hope so, Eddie… fed up with waiting 😄
I like Willock but he has a fair bit to go before he becomes the finished article.While he has bags of energy and athleticism , he lacks intelligence and composure in the final third and his decision making has to improve.I can recall at least two very clear cut chances he missed last season when through on the goalkeeper , chances that Ramsay would have put away.I hate to draw comparisons with Iwobi who simply could not finish , but to me Willock has similar strengths and weaknesses.
Hi Sue!are you disappointed with the latest news that Ceballos will not be coming back to us next season?