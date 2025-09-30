Is Jurrien Timber Now the Best Fullback in the Premier League?

Arsenal had to dig deep to secure a vital win last time out despite a much-improved performance across the board. Late goals by Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhães ensured we came out victorious against a bogey team. The impressive display of Eberechi Eze caught the eye among others, while the goal-scorers stole the spotlight upon the conclusion of the game. Another performance that drew significant plaudits was that of Jurrien Timber. Arsenal fans have always known how good he is, but the Dutchman has started to garner more recognition from the wider footballing world, Premier League more or less. He has been a model of consistency in the last two seasons and his latest string of eye-catching displays has led to some interesting debates. A few Arsenal fans now believe he is the best fullback in the league and, taking a wider view, it is hard to disagree.
Timber’s Impressive Return
In the Premier League this season, Timber has been ever present in the Arsenal starting eleven, featuring in every game so far. During this time, he has amassed some really impressive numbers in both defence and attack. He has already recorded two goals and an assist in those six games, while he leads the away side among defenders in some key statistics: XG (1.73), shots on target (4) and tackles (19). The fullback has also created 8 chances and accumulated 18 touches in the opposition’s box so far.
Moving away from the statistics, Jurrien Timber has emphatically passed the eye test as well, combining pace and power to make the right-back position his own this campaign. In our latest game against Newcastle, Timber was seemingly everywhere and doing everything, popping up to have a shot in the middle of the box, dribbling like a winger on the wing and diligently carrying out his defensive duties. Considering he was forced to miss nearly nine months of action with an ACL injury in 2023-24, his comeback has been even more impressive.
Consistency and All-Round Quality
Above all else, his consistency has been a standout and this goes beyond the boundaries of this campaign. Jurrien Timber is also one of the most all-round defenders around owing to his incredible displays at both ends of the pitch.
On current form, I think it is safe to say he is the best fullback in the league, but where does he rank among the best fullbacks in Europe?
Benjamin Kenneth
Definitely one of the best. I remember when we signed him and one of our self titled JA experts didn’t believe that Jurrien Timber was a proper signing. I posted his stats with Ajax, and pointed out he had several stand out performances in the CL, but this guy knew better 😂
Whi was it? Name them!!!!
No, it’s a funny story about one of our JA experts. He can admit himself if he has this kind of quality, but I doubt it.
Yes. He’s not pacey, but his quick feet, decision making and defending skills are among the best in EPL
We’re so lucky to have him and maybe Arsenal should sign his twin brother to compete with Zubimendi and him
@Gai Timber is top notch but his opposite numbers don’t have same skill set playing LFB.
I think when fit Hincampie would be our best LFB. Considering his few game I watched in Leverkusen and national team. He is very good.
Calafiori is physical & combertive and good aerially but is better as a CB.
MLS is quite good as inverted LFB with nice passing range but not exceptional defensively. Trickery pacey wingers will easily go past him and he has a foul in him.
I
Who
Quinten Timber
One of the best in the PL and therefore the world. On current form I struggle to see anyone bar Hakimi and maybe one or two others that are on the same level. Complete player.
And credit to Calafiori, he’s proving to be excellent too, maybe he’ll hit those same levels by the time he’s 24 too.
I agree Reggie and contrary to the views of GAI, he is quick.
Timber is the best RB by a country mile. He can defend, dribble, cross, shoot and plays intelligent football. Someone may beat him once but he never gets bettered in a game.
No one is better in the Premier League, not even close in my opinion.
As for all of Football, name me someone with similar numbers and consistency against opposition close to the same level as in the PL.
I would take Timber over any current FB in world football. His versatility, pace, defending, technique, and football IQ is remarkable.
Add consistency that he displays, and I don’t think there is anyone better anywhere.
There’s a couple i still pick ahead of him mainly due to their attacking talent
Hakimi? Dumfries?