Is Jurrien Timber Now the Best Fullback in the Premier League?

Arsenal had to dig deep to secure a vital win last time out despite a much-improved performance across the board. Late goals by Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhães ensured we came out victorious against a bogey team. The impressive display of Eberechi Eze caught the eye among others, while the goal-scorers stole the spotlight upon the conclusion of the game. Another performance that drew significant plaudits was that of Jurrien Timber. Arsenal fans have always known how good he is, but the Dutchman has started to garner more recognition from the wider footballing world, Premier League more or less. He has been a model of consistency in the last two seasons and his latest string of eye-catching displays has led to some interesting debates. A few Arsenal fans now believe he is the best fullback in the league and, taking a wider view, it is hard to disagree.

Timber’s Impressive Return

In the Premier League this season, Timber has been ever present in the Arsenal starting eleven, featuring in every game so far. During this time, he has amassed some really impressive numbers in both defence and attack. He has already recorded two goals and an assist in those six games, while he leads the away side among defenders in some key statistics: XG (1.73), shots on target (4) and tackles (19). The fullback has also created 8 chances and accumulated 18 touches in the opposition’s box so far.

Moving away from the statistics, Jurrien Timber has emphatically passed the eye test as well, combining pace and power to make the right-back position his own this campaign. In our latest game against Newcastle, Timber was seemingly everywhere and doing everything, popping up to have a shot in the middle of the box, dribbling like a winger on the wing and diligently carrying out his defensive duties. Considering he was forced to miss nearly nine months of action with an ACL injury in 2023-24, his comeback has been even more impressive.

Consistency and All-Round Quality

Above all else, his consistency has been a standout and this goes beyond the boundaries of this campaign. Jurrien Timber is also one of the most all-round defenders around owing to his incredible displays at both ends of the pitch.

On current form, I think it is safe to say he is the best fullback in the league, but where does he rank among the best fullbacks in Europe?

Benjamin Kenneth

