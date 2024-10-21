Does Jurrien Timber offer Arsenal the best option to replace Saliba against Liverpool?

At the moment, Jurrien Timber is the Gunner being looked at by Arsenal fans to save the day. We hope that after missing the last few games, Jurrien Timber can immediately return to the training pitch and resume preparations for the upcoming challenging week, which includes games against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night and Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal had a forgettable day on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Bournemouth in a match that saw them reduced to ten men following the dismissal of star defender William Saliba. Many Arsenal fans are concerned about Saliba’s red card because it means they will be without their dependable defender next weekend when they face their key title challengers, Liverpool.

At the moment, the argument is around who the best substitute for the Frenchman is, and most Gunners believe Timber is the best Saliba alternative. The Dutchman had been impressive this season, despite missing nearly 8 months due to an ACL injury. He has demonstrated outstanding possession quality and a comparable aura to Saliba, whether playing as a left or right-back.

Timber’s ability to win aerial battles remains a question, but if he teams up with Gabriel, who excels in the air, they can form a solid backup plan that can withstand any attack from Liverpool.

Starting him on Tuesday night may be a gamble, but if I were Arteta, I’d look to play him alongside Gabriel to test the central defence pairing that will play against Liverpool next weekend.

Building relationships before Sunday is crucial; Timber and Gabriel have never played together at central defence, and starting them together on Tuesday could help them be on the same page come the clash with the Reds.

Sam P

