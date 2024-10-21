Does Jurrien Timber offer Arsenal the best option to replace Saliba against Liverpool?

At the moment, Jurrien Timber is the Gunner being looked at by Arsenal fans to save the day. We hope that after missing the last few games, Jurrien Timber can immediately return to the training pitch and resume preparations for the upcoming challenging week, which includes games against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night and Liverpool on Sunday.
Arsenal had a forgettable day on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Bournemouth in a match that saw them reduced to ten men following the dismissal of star defender William Saliba. Many Arsenal fans are concerned about Saliba’s red card because it means they will be without their dependable defender next weekend when they face their key title challengers, Liverpool.
At the moment, the argument is around who the best substitute for the Frenchman is, and most Gunners believe Timber is the best Saliba alternative. The Dutchman had been impressive this season, despite missing nearly 8 months due to an ACL injury. He has demonstrated outstanding possession quality and a comparable aura to Saliba, whether playing as a left or right-back.
Timber’s ability to win aerial battles remains a question, but if he teams up with Gabriel, who excels in the air, they can form a solid backup plan that can withstand any attack from Liverpool.
Starting him on Tuesday night may be a gamble, but if I were Arteta, I’d look to play him alongside Gabriel to test the central defence pairing that will play against Liverpool next weekend.
Building relationships before Sunday is crucial; Timber and Gabriel have never played together at central defence, and starting them together on Tuesday could help them be on the same page come the clash with the Reds.
Sam P
Without a shadow of a doubt, though a little slow the Dutchman is another proper footballer.
With respect Timber is anything but slow.
You are right Grandad, you are sharp indeed,
the Dutchman is anything but slow, the lack of pace is really associated to another proper footballer, the Italian Calafiori, got it a little twisted there.
I’d have thought White would take the Saliba role and Timber take Whites spot.
Alternatively, Gabriel moves act]ross to his right, and Califiori takes his more natural centre left position, with Timberor Zinny at left back
Personally, I would use Timber to take care of the dangerous Diaz with White supporting Gabriel at centre back.
White would be my choice for RCB and Timber at RB. But it would not surprise me if Timber played RCB, you might argue it’s less disruptive.
Arteta will undoubtedly test extensively all the perceived central defense pairing on the training ground before our home Epl Liverpool game. And he will adopt the most suitable CBs pairing that he thinks for the match.
But I don’t think he’ll drop Saliba in our home Ucl match against Shakata Donesk on Tuesday night but start him for the match.
I’m comfortable with either White or Timber. The beauty of it is that they can swap positions if the original plan isn’t working. Either of them would be better than having Kiwior there in my opinion.