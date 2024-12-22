Is Kai Havertz now due for a spell on the bench after Jesus’ 5-goal revival?

: A general view of the inside of the stadium as the LED Screen displays the scoreline of Arsenal 5 - 1 Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Does the form of this duo mean a spell on the bench for Kai Havertz?

After witnessing Gabriel Jesus score a hattrick in the EFL cup last Wednesday, gooners were convinced that he should be given a run of games in the side to prove whether he can sustain that vein of form.

In the very next game against the same opponent coincidentally, Gabriel Jesus got this chance and boy did he take it. He added to his hat trick against Palace with a brace scored inside the first 15 minutes of a pulsating encounter that eventually ended in a 5-1 win in our favour.

To accommodate Jesus in the starting lineup, Arteta dropped Kai Havertz back into midfield. Perhaps another reason for the German’s start in midfield was due to the rest given to Declan Rice after coming off with an issue against Everton last week.

The German didn’t perform too badly and even got himself on the scoresheet but his deficiencies in that midfield position were laid bare at times, due to how our midfield got overrun at certain periods when he was on the pitch. This ended when Declan Rice was introduced in the 58th minute for Havertz as the Englishman brought more control to our midfield, capping it off with a goal of his own in the latter stages of the game.

His impressive all round performance was reflected in the stats as well. Along with his goal, he also made 1 assist, had 30 touches, 2 recoveries, a 90% passing accuracy and 2/2 ground duels won in just the 32 minutes that he was on the field.

This performance and the return of peak Gabriel Jesus surely means that a run on the bench will be the faith of Kai Havertz over the next few games. He probably should, but I don’t think Arteta will keep him out the side for that long and this is largely because of his Aerial capabilities.

He provides a very good out ball when we decide to play long when under pressure, whether he’s in attack or midfield. With that said however I think he should be benched regardless due to the current form Rice and Jesus are showing.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

