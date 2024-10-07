Do Arsenal really need another striker if Kai Havertz on course to hit 20 goals this season?

Will Havertz hit the 20 goal mark this campaign?

One of the biggest reasons for the early criticism of Kai Havertz last season and sometimes recently, is the lack of conviction in some actions he does on the pitch, with his finishing especially being the one called into question in particular.

Make no mistake, nobody expected his finishing to be his strong suit when we made the big money transfer last year, but gooners can agree that he should have done better with some of the chances he was getting in the past. In my opinion, a minor reason why i think he struggles with finishing is his lack of conviction in his strikes especially when through on goal

However with the way he took his goal against Southampton this past weekend and the goalscoring form he’s been in recently, he looks to be gradually finding confidence in his finishing ability.

He has already scored 6 goals so far this campaign, with all of them coming at our home ground, which only solidifies his growing influence on this Arsenal side as we look to go one better this campaign.

Anyone of an Arsenal affiliation would still love another number 9 being signed to the club as soon as possible however due to the current goal trail Havertz is on at the moment, gooners will have to wonder whether that should still be the case when the opportunity arises, especially so if he is able hit an impressive goal tally come the end of the season.

When asked on how the German has suddenly found goalscoring form, Arteta told the Arsenal media that: “First of all, because he’s so good, because he wants it so much and because he’s surrounded by great players around him. The fact that he’s gone through some difficult moments just made him a better player, and a great person I think.

“He certainly has all the qualities and he certainly has the ambition to [score 20 goals a season]. In the end, scoring goals sometimes are very small details and a lot of things have to go for you, but he’s got it and his mindset has changed a lot in regards to that. He certainly has ability to do it in my opinion.”

Arteta certainly thinks he has what it takes to hit that goal tally and I absolutely agree with him, he has the form in this calender year to prove he can do it and with a lot of games still yet to be played this season, he can absolutely get 14 more goals this season.

We just have to hope that he stays fit for the majority of the campaign and hope the knee problem that’ll keep him out of international duty is not too serious so that he can be back scoring goals for us as soon as possible.

If he does manage to surpass the 20 goal mark this campaign, do we really need another number 9?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

