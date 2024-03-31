Is Kai Havertz set to be Arsenal’s wildcard to confuse Man City’s defenders?

Arsenal’s climb to the top of the Premier League standings following a strong run after the winter break—in which they won eight games and scored 33 goals — is simply incredible. With 64 points in 28 games, our Gunners should be able to maintain their lead, and that will require a strong win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

All eyes are on how Mikel Arteta will set up his team, and during the press conference for that game, the boss may have dropped a perfect hint on his tactical approach, emphasising Havertz’s potential involvement against the defending champions.

In Arteta’s interview with Sky, the boss was full of praise for Havertz, and he is happy the German can surprise opponents wherever he plays on the pitch: “In both roles, it is his intelligence and his capacity to read situations,” he said.

“He is a constant threat. He can threaten you in behind, he can come to some good spaces and provoke a lot of issues positionally for the opponent. And yeah, he has become a real threat in the opponent’s box as well because now he is scoring goals.”

Arteta’s deployment of the German international in attack could indicate he intends to take the game to the defending champs. The former Blue has in recent weeks opened a new dynamic to Arsenal’s attack. He is a point man; he presses, stretches defences, finds gaps in the defence, and causes issues for the defenders; this might be critical to Arsenal breaking down City and winning this title-deciding clash.

As Arsenal attempts to claim the crown after failing to do so last season, players like Havertz stepping up may be the key. So it shouldn’t be unexpected that Havertz leads Arsenal’s attack versus City.

