Is keeping Odegaard fit the only way Arsenal can continue their momentum going?

Arsenal seemed to have lost their way in the league before the November international break; they had failed to win in four league games, dropping 10 points in that run.

During the November international break, all the Gooners prayed for was that the team regain their momentum; they couldn’t afford to lose any more points.

What a solid 7 days for Arsenal!

3 goals vs Forest

5 goals vs Sporting

5 goals vs West Ham

That’s how it should be for our boys, who are trying to find their momentum for a prolonged winning run. I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced Arsenal is back, which is scary, but gladly not for us.

That said, this Arsenal resurgence can be pinned down to Martin Ødegaard’s return. Without him, the Gunners struggled with creativity, especially in the final third, where we lack ideas.

But we’ve now scored 13 goals in a week. Of those goals, Ødegaard has not scored from open play; he scored from a penalty. Even so, he makes everyone else look content and productive.

Looking at Arsenal, they’ve got their fluidity back, their passing game is back, and they seem to have regained their goal-scoring form.

After the West Ham win, coach Mikel Arteta hinted he feels his team is returning to their strongest. He said, “The team is flowing, the energy is there, a lot of quality; you have to play the game in different ways today; we’ve done it.

“Now we’ve got some momentum; the energy is high. Enjoy tonight, watch a beautiful game of football tomorrow, get ready to go again on Wednesday.”

If we can take care of Manchester United on Wednesday night and keep Martin Ødegaard fit for the rest of the season, then I really don’t know what’s stopping this Arsenal team from achieving glory.

Darren N

