Is keeping Odegaard fit the only way Arsenal can continue their momentum going?

Arsenal seemed to have lost their way in the league before the November international break; they had failed to win in four league games, dropping 10 points in that run.
During the November international break, all the Gooners prayed for was that the team regain their momentum; they couldn’t afford to lose any more points.
What a solid 7 days for Arsenal!
3 goals vs Forest
5 goals vs Sporting
5 goals vs West Ham
That’s how it should be for our boys, who are trying to find their momentum for a prolonged winning run. I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced Arsenal is back, which is scary, but gladly not for us.
That said, this Arsenal resurgence can be pinned down to Martin Ødegaard’s return. Without him, the Gunners struggled with creativity, especially in the final third, where we lack ideas.
But we’ve now scored 13 goals in a week. Of those goals, Ødegaard has not scored from open play; he scored from a penalty. Even so, he makes everyone else look content and productive.
Looking at Arsenal, they’ve got their fluidity back, their passing game is back, and they seem to have regained their goal-scoring form.
After the West Ham win, coach Mikel Arteta hinted he feels his team is returning to their strongest. He said, “The team is flowing, the energy is there, a lot of quality; you have to play the game in different ways today; we’ve done it.
“Now we’ve got some momentum; the energy is high. Enjoy tonight, watch a beautiful game of football tomorrow, get ready to go again on Wednesday.”
If we can take care of Manchester United on Wednesday night and keep Martin Ødegaard fit for the rest of the season, then I really don’t know what’s stopping this Arsenal team from achieving glory.
Darren N
Can’t argue.
Currently Liverpool are stopping Arsenal achieving glory so whichever way you look at it they are in the driving seat
Liverpool hasn’t really had a setback. Klopp left them in an improving position and Slot has had the sense to not to meddle with it. Watching City disintegrate has been quite a shock. That winning mentality has deserted them right now.
Initially, I felt the team managed reasonably well in Odegaard’s absence. My annoyance was the lack of self discipline regarding the red cards which compounded situation in light of the growing injury issues
So yes, it’s wonderful that he is back and I have my fingers and toes crossed that he remains fit but being disciplined is a key area too
yes, 13 goals in 3 games, Odegaard tranforms Arsenal
With Liverpool 9 point clear at the top, can’t see us winning this year ! So Arsenal should focus more on CL , try to give bit more opportunities for the youth in PL to build the team for next year. Also they should by at least one good attacking player in Jan . Ideally two ..one of them should be goal scoring and another creative type.
Chelsea are becoming stronger again so next year it will be more competition.
Unfortunately in the last 20 years have missed the title few times for not adding just couple of players on time .
Keeping Captain Odegaard fit is only one factor, a lot is going to rely heavily on the gaffer man management.
But there are indications he is starting to get it right.
Yes keeping Odegaard fit is vital, but I would like to see him coming off early in games that we can afford to do so (so called “lesser” games if we are in a good position), and give Nwaneri some more minutes. This way keep some energy in his legs.
I also think that keeping Gaby and Saliba fit is also crucial for us.