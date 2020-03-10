Is Kieran Tierney about to become another Matthieu Debuchy?

Kieran Tierney injury problems could cut his Arsenal career short.

Kieran Tierney built a solid reputation when he played for Celtic and he looked like a steal when Arsenal beat others to his signature last summer.

The defender has, however, struggled with injuries in his first season and he is beginning to look like a bad gamble.

I know that it is too early to consider him a flop, but the recent report that Arsenal is considering selling him to Leicester City for the same fee as the one they bought him in the summer shows that the Gunners may be giving up on him.

His situation reminds me of Mathieu Debuchy whom Arsene Wenger had signed from Newcastle in hopes of becoming Arsenal’s right-back for years.

The Frenchman struggled with injuries from his early days and he never really got up to full match fitness, thankfully, Hector Bellerin broke through and the rest is history.

Tierney has shown glimpses of his talent as a full back but he seems to lack the physicality demanded by the Premier League, hence his constant injuries.

I hope that when he gets back to the team this time he will stay fit for a long time, but another injury layoff in this same season may force Arsenal to begin to think about life without him in their side.

