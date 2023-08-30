Is Kieran Tierney being excluded from Arsenal a step too far?

Mikel Arteta has long had a reputation for giving up on our Arsenal talent the moment he feels they don’t suit his ethos.
Those who used to work with him explain that he’s not the type to put his arm around your shoulder and explain his decisions.
I blame our owners for letting a rookie in his first job think it’s standard to wash hands of assets and not getting the best out the resources he has.
We can debate if Ozil and Aubameyang were released for footballing reasons.
I will always maintain Ozil was paid to sit at home while a lack of creativity was the cause for our worse league position in 25 years!
I will still argue that the decision to rip up Auba’s contract (and not replace him) cost us a place in the top 4 that season.
Yet, counter points are valid. I do see that long term our boss stamped authority over his dressing room by getting rid of strong characters, and with the future in mind the Kroenke’s message was they supported their manager.
Yet how many individuals have now been loaned by the current regime?
How many releases have there been?
You could field an entire 11 of players who Arteta has either made a free agent or loaned out til there contract runs down.
Loans that are not intended as a chance to prove a manager wrong, but to slash the wage bill.
This week Arteta may have gone too far with the confirmation that Kieran Tierney will spend the season at Real Sociedad.
There’s been zero reports of a bad attitude from the Scot, who is relatable to the modern fan, thanks to stories of carrying his boots in a carrier bag and short sleeves in the snow. Many had earmarked the left back as a future captain, only halted by niggling injuries which meant he’s never been fit in North London for a full campaign.
There’s zero transfer fee that can be pointed as being too good to turn down for squad player who is injury prone.
That’s the issue here.
This choice has been made purely based on ability and that’s why this could come back and haunt Arteta.
While Tierney may be viewed as an old-fashioned left back you could argue, purely based on defending, he’s better then what we have, a player you could bring on when protecting a lead.
Remember the plan was to replace him for Zinchenko at Anfield while we were leading, but we conceded before we could make the change.
So clearly Tierney’s qualities were appreciated.
If we are dropping points because our left back is defensively struggling, it makes little sense that our best defensive left back is in Spain.
All just to slash the wage bill.
The juice doesn’t seem worth the squeeze.
I may not agree with “rookie” comment sounds disrespectful to a coach who have given us hope that was getting drained! – think that is uncalled for…..
However, the Tierney decision was shocking especially as it happened after Timber injury which is a potential season long! –
This scares me thinking it can get that unpredictable to a level where Arteta can even sell Gabriel before the end of this window to everybody’s surprise – Few weeks ago he assured media Tierney was in his plans for this season. Then we are surprised seeing him released on a loan like he was s Tavares level – i wish it was those big big offers that are hard to say NO, but a loan? how now..
It’s ridiculous. You don’t do away with your backup left back when you don’t have a backup
So What Happens if Zinc is injured, God forbid.?
In any game any player on the field has a risk of being injured. so apart from verstility in players the team needs at least two top players per position especially if you are competing on four fronts like this year.
We should not hear the coach infuture complain of injuries being our downfall if he keeps a lean squad by leting players go.
I believe Tierney got shipped out for a tactical reason, because we have been playing with four CBs this season and played with a playmaking inverted-LB last season
Tierney is a conventional attacking LB, who’d likely thrive in a team with wingback tactics. But we don’t use overlapping fullbacks anymore nor can Tierney do playmaking as good as Zinchenko does
Tavares’ loan move to Nottingham Forest also shows that we no longer use Wenger’s old attacking LB tactic
I hear you. but for 38 plus games, you cannot employ same playing style. Same style against City and Cristal palace for instance would not work. When one is not workng at 60-70 minutes change is needed and thats when you need a different player type, wingbacks included to fire in corners to a big target man, –We need one on the bench.
See Haarlands goal last weeked as an example.
I think Tierney wants to be the main attacking LB, instead of just playing for twenty minutes in the games
Haaland’s goal was created by Grealish, who played LW, not wingback. We could have Havertz or Rice as the target man and Odegaard or Saka could send long crosses to their head
You can hardly blame a gaffer for his tactics that got him to a second position in defficult Epl season with better coaches than him. This season he is yet to lose a game. Many fans said we should beat NForest silly, but we all saw how they almost beat ManU but for a controversial penalty. Fulham dump Spurds out of cup games yesterday, nothing is easy in Epl games. Let’s cut Arteta some slacks. I really like Thieny buy hey, the coach is answerable to his employers first and not exactly to fans. Coaching a top club like Arsenal is seating on a hot seat. Coaches moving on their lines most times is sure due to pressures. For every tactics we think a coach should use, always remember other coach in the league are not dumd they will crack it with time. Arteta holds the decision to every formation used in a game and he will be responsible for the results. Though we fans can always air our opinion because we have a stake in a club we love so much.
I remain a loyal and positive fans with no sentiments.
I totally agree with you. I liked Tierney’s abilities and playing style too, but Arteta simply decided to play with different styles since last season
If Tierney’s fans would like to see Tierney becoming our main LB again, they could tell Kroenke to employ another manager who uses that kind of player. I’d personally prefer Guardiola’s and Arteta’s unique tactics
A keep saying the gaffer need a senior head as his # 2 to help tempered some of his brazen ideas.
“While Tierney may be viewed as an old-fashioned left back you could argue, purely based on defending, he’s better then what we have, a player you could bring on when protecting a lead”
That would be a bad argument – he’s a better pure defender than zinchenko, but not tomiyasu or kiwior. He’s not actually a brilliant defender – he’s decent but has been exposed plenty of times as well. You could argue he’s the best LB we have in his combined attacking and defensive abilities, but he’s not special in either aspect imo.
Arteta clearly doesn’t see him fitting in with our style of play, but i don’t think there’s any more to it than that. Many people disagree with MA on this, but it’s not an unusual situation really – maybe arteta is wrong, but sometimes the manager just sees something they don’t like and that’s it. Tierney might be able to turn him around in time, but it’s probably not worth it from his perspective – due to a combination of injuries and arteta’s choices, Tierney hasn’t played much over the past 3 seasons so it’s better he gets a fresh start. Who knows, maybe his performances for sociedad will sway arteta and he’ll come back into the team on his return. That would be fantastic – you can’t fault Tierney for his attitude.
Another good article Dan, but I don’t agree with your point that it’s about slashing the wage bill.
How are we slashing it, when we have just given, reportedly, one of our biggest salaries to Havertz, along with Rice, Timber and Raya’s new deals?
I believe that MA just doesn’t have the time and / or inclination to actually help players… and he doesn’t need to does he?
With Mr Kronkie shelling out the dollar as if it’s gone out of fashion, why not buy the ready made article?
I’m so disappointed that KT has left, as in my opinion, he was our best defender apart from Saliba.
However, MA is the manager and his future depends on the decisions he makes – I’m certain Kieren will be a success wherever he goes.
Arteta does not like players he did not buy.
I guess he is getting too obsessed with being a boss. Pride goes before a fall.
If he does not put out the right formation and line up on Sunday my trust in him will reduce a little.
Nketiah.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Zinchenko. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
OR –
Nketiah.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Tomiyasu. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Ramsdale.
Tomi in that role is so makeshift. does not fill me with confidence. If Zinc is not present and Tierney is gone, we are in trouble. I would rather play Gabriel Mag there.
A “rookie” DAN? After almost four years in the job? An odd and incorrect definition of that word, my friend.
Suggest you do NOT MISUSE it again about MA!
On Tierney, it ought to be plain that MA does not want or even need, an old type traditional “get to the bye line and cross it player”. He is entitled , as manager, to set up the team as he sees fit, I SUGGEST!
Isn’t it the TRUTH that YOU have never rated MA at all and have never stopped “knifing him in thr back”!
JF
Yes Rookie is taking it too far. He knows what he wants. But what is his plan B? will he paly same style for all opposition he meets for the 38 plus games? Oppositions coaches will read our style and counter it. That is what happened towards the end of last season.
Strangely Jon, I thought you demanded that a defender had to defend and criticised many of our players for not doing just that (in your opinion).
Has MA changed your mind regarding that, or do you think that Zinchenko is a better defender than Tierney.
Of course, if Zinchenko gets injured again, we can always play Saka at LB 🤔
I believe this is a make or break season for Arteta. If he does not win at least the FA Cup then his job might be on the line. So he has to be very careful and smart about experimenting too much and deliver results on the pitch.
A bit of a shame Tierney has gone. We now have no Plan B at all. I think we may have been found out and with no plan B may find this season difficult. Also it’s a shame we don’t have right wing cover for Saka. To be called on to play up to 60 games for Saka is too demanding to avoid burn out or injury
Instead of Havertz we should have chased Vlahovic, we wasted £65 million. Uncanny!
The Tierney issue has exposed some fans that their views are only to support Arteta. They have thrown him under the bus by backtracking on their previous views and some have stayed silent.
It was easy to hide behind Aubameyang, Ozil and Guendouzi attitudes but where to hide the intention when it comes to Tierney and ESR? For those two there are only two option either to show true colors or play mum in case we don’t notice.
Which makes me wonder if that strong Arteta support (which I see it most when we are wining games and not much when we underperform) is genuine or it has hidden reasons behind it.