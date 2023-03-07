Is Kieran Tierney simply not going to fit into Arsenal’s new tactical set up?

For days, there have been rumours that Arsenal may let Kieran Tierney depart this summer. Many people believe that the Scottish titan is unable to bench Zinchenko, but is this enough of a reason? So why can’t Arteta retain Tierney as a backup for Zinchenko?

According to Football London’s Kaya Kaynak, the 25-year-old can’t stay at Arsenal because Arteta has allegedly moved on from depending on the sort of fullback Tierney is. Tierney is that old-fashioned midfielder who plays through the flanks; he is that type of fullback who receives the ball and sprints through the flank to feed it to the attack. Arteta’s style seems to have outgrown that type of play, as Kaynak tells Give Me Sport: “I think he’s a very good player, and I think he’ll be rightly frustrated at the lack of game time he’s got this season. But, you look at the way Arsenal are evolving as a team. They do seem to be evolving away from him tactically.

“If you look at the kind of player Zinchenko is compared to the kind of player Tierney is, that seems to suggest that Arsenal are going more for that inverted full-back rather than the traditional overlapping full-back that Tierney is.

“He responded well earlier in the season when Takehiro Tomiyasu came in at left-back when Zinchenko was injured. Obviously, that would have been frustrating for him.”

Certainly, many of us would prefer Tierney to stay, but it is sometimes necessary to sacrifice one lamb for the greater good. If the 2019 Arsenal recruit can add £30 million to Arteta’s summer transfer kitty, it will go a long way towards helping him generate enough funds for important deals that will propel Arsenal to the next level for the assault on next season’s Champions League.

