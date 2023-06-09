Is Arsenal selling Kieran Tierney to Newcastle as good as a done deal?

The rumours of Newcastle’s keen interest in signing Kieran Tierney have been very persistent since the January transfer window, and with Arteta also ignoring the defender in the closing games of the season perhaps shows that Arteta himself is aware that Tierney is unlikely to figure in his tactics again in the next campaign.
It is no secret that Arteta and Edu will have to raise some extra money during the summer to help to pay for their top targets which are needed to take the Gunners to the next level, and Tierney is one player that could add a significant sum to the kitty.
There are a few reports lately saying that not only are Arsenal willing to sell, but they have told Newcastle they will have to pay over 30million if they are serious buyers.
Now today, the Newcastle Chronicle, who have close contacts at St James Park, have insisted that the club remail “quietly confident” that Tierney will be making his way up North before next season begins.
They wrote: Tierney is another who is surplus to requirements in the capital, but the Gunners are hoping a bidding war will drive up his price this summer. Chronicle Live understands Newcastle remain confident of reaching an agreement a deal for the Scottish international, who Eddie Howe rates highly.
To be honest, I believe that Tierney is an excellent player and a fighter, and is his problems playing for Arsenal are simply for tactical reasons, then I fully confident that he has the credentials to flourish at another top team, so as far I am concerned, he can go to Newcastle with my blessing….
I doubt any Gooner is in a position to answer the headlines question , DEFINITIVELY, one way or the other.
I have no idea what will happen, though I think it a great shame IF we let go such a top class player, UNLESS we bring in a top class replacement LB who can also defend far better than Zinchenko( who cannot defend properly at all, IMO).
Mikel knows better but Kieran must stay.Totally Arsenal material
If he wants Newcastle fair play to be closer to home.
Gave his all for us.
36 million minimum
Been saying it for 2 seasons ,good solid player but nothing special ,all of a sudden zinchenko comes in and the boss changes tact and we finish 2nd but for some strange reason fans want Tierney to stay ,I’m lost TBH confused,even when He’s not injured he’s still an average defender and isn’t much better than zinchenko who isn’t even a defender by trade ,zinchenko seems to have got a lot of stick for some odd reason from fans that seem to have forgotten where we have been for the last 3-4 seasons with players like Tierney as first team players ,no thanks .
Get rid ,get what we can and move forward nothing special .
Absolutely, i completely agree with you and I also dont understand the notion that fullbacks have to be the best in defending.. that’s one tactic, most of the top-clubs dont play like that anymore, football has evolved and zinchenko has been superb for us, but I do agree that in the end Tierney should have started some matches, but overall Zinchenko is more important to us for the football arteta wants to play
And generally injury-prone players are a pain, we had our share of them, if we can sell tierney for a profit we should do it.. what use is a good player who is always injured for half of the season
No we still have to quibble about the price and there could be other offers too