Is Arsenal selling Kieran Tierney to Newcastle as good as a done deal?

The rumours of Newcastle’s keen interest in signing Kieran Tierney have been very persistent since the January transfer window, and with Arteta also ignoring the defender in the closing games of the season perhaps shows that Arteta himself is aware that Tierney is unlikely to figure in his tactics again in the next campaign.

It is no secret that Arteta and Edu will have to raise some extra money during the summer to help to pay for their top targets which are needed to take the Gunners to the next level, and Tierney is one player that could add a significant sum to the kitty.

There are a few reports lately saying that not only are Arsenal willing to sell, but they have told Newcastle they will have to pay over 30million if they are serious buyers.

Now today, the Newcastle Chronicle, who have close contacts at St James Park, have insisted that the club remail “quietly confident” that Tierney will be making his way up North before next season begins.

They wrote: Tierney is another who is surplus to requirements in the capital, but the Gunners are hoping a bidding war will drive up his price this summer. Chronicle Live understands Newcastle remain confident of reaching an agreement a deal for the Scottish international, who Eddie Howe rates highly.

To be honest, I believe that Tierney is an excellent player and a fighter, and is his problems playing for Arsenal are simply for tactical reasons, then I fully confident that he has the credentials to flourish at another top team, so as far I am concerned, he can go to Newcastle with my blessing….

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…