Is Kiwior set to be Saliba’s partner in the Arsenal defence next season?

Jakub Kiwior is proving Mikel Arteta right by sanctioning his £20 million signing.
In January, out of nowhere, an announcement was made that Arsenal was signing the Polish centre back from Spezia. After joining, the 23-year-old wasn’t immediately put into the fray, though he used to make match days. But that changed last week against Chelsea.
For weeks, Rob Holding was being used to cover for the injured William Saliba, but the shoes Saliba left behind were clearly too big to fill, and with the Englishman, Arsenal’s defence got leaky. After leaking four versus Manchester City, Arteta had to change something about his defence, and dropping Holding for Kiwior was it. The winter signing has taken his chances; he’s been decent; he has only seen Arsenal concede one goal in two games.
A few weeks ago, we spoke of Arsenal revamping their defence by signing another right-footed centre-back; we also noted Kiwior needing to step up. His performance in his first two starts is promising; ex-Arsenal star Mikael Silvestre has loved what he’s seen from him. Silvestre thinks that come next season, Gabriel Magalhaes’ position in Arteta’s lineup could be under threat.
“I think Jakub Kiwior has the ability,” Silvestre told bettingexpert. “Kiwior deserves credit because coming into the end of the season when everything is at stake and you haven’t had much game time, it’s harder than we think. Well done, Kiwior.
“If there was one player he should be challenging for a starting spot, it’s Gabriel Magalhães.
“I think Saliba, when he’s on form, it’s almost a given that he would start for Arsenal whenever he comes back from injury.”
Next season, Arteta needs a quality squad that can cover for each other without a problem. With Kiwior, Gabriel’s absence wouldn’t be a blow, as he would capably fill in for him. We didn’t know why Kiwior was such an important signing for Arteta; now we know….
Sam P
A. If Saliba is still with us next season.
B. If Saliba is fit to play.
C. Either way, we have 3 decent centre backs who can all rotate.
Yes definitely. His presence will be a calming influence on the defence and if Saliba ever plays for us again, the CB pairing should be those two, with Gabriel Mags as a decent squad player to turn to when needed. Ofcourse Gabby may not appreciate that, but I think it would be for the best.
Arsenal are looking to bring in a right back so will give Arteta the option of switching White back to CB plus will have Tommy as well who hopefully can stay injury free next season and have the kind of impact he had when first signed along with Saliba Gabriel and Kiwior will give Arteta really good options then can concentrate on bringing in 2 top quality midfield players and a proper number 9!
Mark, if Rice and Caicedo come in, that will add even more versatility to the squad as they can also play in other positions and be good utility men for us, if neccessary. The future is really looking great for us and I am absolutely sure that City’s days of dominance are numbered. Actually, I still think Real will knock them out, but that’s another matter.
Kiwior could be Saliba’s replacement, because Saliba could potentially leave in the summer. Saliba hasn’t signed the contract yet, but Magalhaes has just done it
The article has highlighted the “failings” of Rob Holding when, based on the facts, he was less culpable for goals conceded than Zinchenko, Gabriel and to a lessor extent, Partey.He that as it may, Holding may well be moved on, which would still leave us with 3 right footed players and 2 lefties who are comfortable.Providing there are no long term injury issues with Saliba and Tomi, I don’t see the need to recruit another centre back providing we bring in a top quality right back who can defend and attack.We should not consider any right wing backs as Arteta does not favour operating with a back three and we only have to look at Spurs who have big money on two right wing backs who are inept when it comes to defending.It’s early days, but Kiwior does look very promising and could well provide competition to Gabriel who lacks his composure.
Sorry. I meant to say comfortable at centre back.I am having a bad day.
This piecfe asks thre wrong question, IMO. Firstly, it needs to be accepted , by the writer and all wise fans , that ALL TOP LEVEL CLUBS need at leat three and preferably four specialist top class CB’S. Therefore it is not a sensible question to ask “is it this decent player OR that decent player? It needs to be between four top level players and right now we have ONE, albeit currently injured, superb CB.
We also have another , Gabriel, who is a highly effective and Prem proven CB who does occasionally have errors in his game, BUT who IS IMO easily good enough, overall. We also have a highly promising and potentially (though not yet proven enough),other CB of quality in Kiwior.
Finally, we have Tomi, a CB and RB, used mostly as a RB, who is defensively sound but who is injury prone and therefore unreliable.
When , overall, our CB situation is compared with ANY in Wengers time, except for the inherited Graham defence AND the Invincibles defence, it looks rather good by comparison. But it needs further improvement, mainly in depth, esp at LB IF Tierney is foolishly made available for transafer leaving only Zinny, a non defender at all, to play boih as LB AND IN MIDFIELD “both at once”, which is plainly not working soundly ENOUGH. .
Firstly, we need to urgently let go the markedly inferior , even though loyal Holding, who is WAY BELOW THE LEVEL WE NEED , AS I HAVE BEEN TELLING ALL AND SUNDRY FOR AGES ON JA.
Secondly a final decsion needs to be made as to the likely future fitness of Tomi. IF HE CAN STAY FIT, HE LOOKS REALLY GOOD.
But can he stay fit? Doubful, I’d suggest and that means moving him on, probably though if the decision were mine Id always go for letting injury prone players leave. No more DIABYS FOR ME!
So to conclude it is NOT GABRIEL OR KIWIOR, , BUT BOTH, plus SALIBA, who is plainly first pick and let Holding leave . Then make that fitness decision on Tomi . We will play around 60 games next season hopefully and all four CB ‘s will be needed. Any SINGLE GAME is begun with only eleven players, writer SAM, but any successful SEASON , is begun with a squad deep enough in quality and talewnt to sustain a long and arduous season. To me, at least, that is obvious.
If Kiwior can get his passing range going, and excel at passing while being comfortable at the back, then he may well knick Gabriel’s spot. It won’t be easy though as I see Gabriel as being the Keown type and sometimes you need that aggression