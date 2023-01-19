Is Kroenke finally showing his NFL passion for Arsenal?

Stan Kroenke was an owner that a large number of Arsenal fans did not like, he stood accused of being remote and not interested in the club and appeared far more invested in his NFL team the LA Rams than the Gunners.

However, the billionaire has been splashing the cash at Arsenal, there is no denying that, and now the club sits top of the Premier League a cool eight points clear of second-placed Man City.

At the same time, Kroenke’s LA Rams did not make the NFL playoffs winning just five times in 17 games, a very poor return.

For those that did any NFL bets on the Rams this season they would now be out of pocket, but not if they had been backing Arsenal in all their games, and that alone shows the differing journeys the two teams have embarked on this season.

The question is though, has Kroenke also gone on a different journey? Is he now just as invested in Arsenal as he is in the Rams?

Probably not, simply because he is an American and the NFL is his culture, and just because his Rams have had a nightmare campaign it does not mean his love for the Californian-based team is any less.

But that does not mean that he has not grown fonder of Arsenal and dare I say, more passionate.

Obviously, he is a businessman and money will always play a part, winning the Premier League must surely add a few hundred million to the value of Arsenal and therefore Kroenke’s bottom line but that is probably a little bit disingenuous.

The fact is that Kroenke has backed Mikel Arteta to the hilt, he stood by the Spaniard when almost everyone was calling for him to be sacked, backed him against Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and backed him in the transfer window.

Kroenke will always be NFL first, but he has shown that he really is invested in Arsenal and while he may not have the same NFL passion for Arsenal as he does for the LA Rams, the evidence is there that he is invested in the Gunners and not just financially but passionately as well.

The 75-year-old has come in for a hell of a lot of stick over the last few years and taken it on the chin, it is only right that we now recognise the positives he has done.

It is simply the fair thing to do, criticise when it is deserved and to applaud when that is deserved as well.