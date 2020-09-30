Is Lacazette truly in top form or has he just been lucky?

Alexandre Lacazette has started this season in fine goalscoring form, it seems.

The Frenchman has scored 3 Premier League goals in as many games so far and he should be on course for a good goalscoring season this time around.

Having netted just 10 times last season, it is great to see him scoring goals regularly again.

However, having a look at the goals he has been scoring one has to ask, can we really say that he is in top form or has he simply been lucky?

Part of being a striker is being in the right place at the right time to score goals.

His goal against Liverpool last week and the one he scored against Fulham in the first Premier League game of the season proves that.

He was simply in the right place at the right time and he got his goals. But has he been a better player overall?

I know that you might be asking what else I want from him after all he is scoring the goals.

But my concern is that if he is just being lucky to be in the right place at the right time, then soon his luck might run out, then what happens?

An article from Ime