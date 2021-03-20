Is Lacazette “undervalued by Arsenal fans”

Alexandre Lacazette was brought into the Arsenal side by Arsene Wenger in 2017 and was the Gunners biggest ever transfer fee at the time. Laca had scored 100 goals in 203 appearances for Lyon and was thought to be the answer to Arsenal’s goalscoring problems.
Lacazette looked to be exactly that when he scored in his first three games at the Emirates, but Le Prof seemed to have reservations about the Frenchman and he hardly ever played the full 90 minutes.
And when Wenger splashed out even more to bring in Aubameyang the following year, it looked like Lacazette was going to be left out in the cold, but he has hung on and has still scored many important goals for us although still not being an automatic starter.
He is now just 18 months from the end of his contract, and there is many Arsenal rumours saying that he is likely to be sold this summer, but the Arsenal legend Michael Thomas thinks that Arteta would be making a grave mistake. “I’m a massive fan of Lacazette.” Thomas said in an interview with CaughtOffside. “He’s a player I think is very undervalued by the fans,”
“But the players on the pitch certainly value what he brings. He battles up top, comes to get the ball and brings others into play.
“Yes he could score a few more but all in all he brings things that others don’t.
“As for keeping him I would like to keep his experience 100%. If he goes then there’s only a limited amount of players on the market that I think could replace him.”
I, personally, like Lacazette a lot too, but he will be 30 years old at the end of this season, so I’m not sure that Arsenal should give him a long extension either, although I wouldn’t be upset if we let him stay his last year and leave for free next summer.
So, what do you think? Should we sell him, extend his contract, or let him stay for his final year to leave for free?
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Attacks the board and previous regime for allowing players leave on a free. Constantly slags the club foraking terrible financial decisions.
Still: “although I wouldn’t be upset if we let him stay his last year and leave for free next summer.”
Y’all have problems with certain decisions until y’all the ones making the decisions
Eddie, Isn’t that just the nature of fans? Not ideal, I freely admit and I get cheesed off at how much laughably ignorant and unfair criticism our fine, young, but still relatively new manager attracts .
But I remind myself that all clubs have a lot of fans who arrogantly think they know better than their manager. And this from many who have never managed anything at all in their life and who have never worked in pro football But still they know better, eh!
Frustrating, but at the same time, par for the course with fans, esp at ALL top clubs. Lowlier clubs have far less expectations and are in some ways far more happy for that reason. And their fans less stressed consequentially. So would I swap being a Gooner for being, say, an Orient fan! What do you think!” OF COURSE NOT!!!
His hold-up play is good and he’s also good in tight spaces. So we need to find a taller CF with his strengths first, before selling him
Finding a CF with great link-up ability like him isn’t easy. Giroud was great in aerial duels and could easily hold the opposition’s CBs off, but he couldn’t pass the ball forward when he was surrounded by the opponents
It’d be great if we can find another target man with all those skills from other club, otherwise we better assess our own squad rotation forwards and the ones in the reserves