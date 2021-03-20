Is Lacazette “undervalued by Arsenal fans”

Alexandre Lacazette was brought into the Arsenal side by Arsene Wenger in 2017 and was the Gunners biggest ever transfer fee at the time. Laca had scored 100 goals in 203 appearances for Lyon and was thought to be the answer to Arsenal’s goalscoring problems.

Lacazette looked to be exactly that when he scored in his first three games at the Emirates, but Le Prof seemed to have reservations about the Frenchman and he hardly ever played the full 90 minutes.

And when Wenger splashed out even more to bring in Aubameyang the following year, it looked like Lacazette was going to be left out in the cold, but he has hung on and has still scored many important goals for us although still not being an automatic starter.

He is now just 18 months from the end of his contract, and there is many Arsenal rumours saying that he is likely to be sold this summer, but the Arsenal legend Michael Thomas thinks that Arteta would be making a grave mistake. “I’m a massive fan of Lacazette.” Thomas said in an interview with CaughtOffside. “He’s a player I think is very undervalued by the fans,”

“But the players on the pitch certainly value what he brings. He battles up top, comes to get the ball and brings others into play.

“Yes he could score a few more but all in all he brings things that others don’t.

“As for keeping him I would like to keep his experience 100%. If he goes then there’s only a limited amount of players on the market that I think could replace him.”

I, personally, like Lacazette a lot too, but he will be 30 years old at the end of this season, so I’m not sure that Arsenal should give him a long extension either, although I wouldn’t be upset if we let him stay his last year and leave for free next summer.

So, what do you think? Should we sell him, extend his contract, or let him stay for his final year to leave for free?