Is Lacazette’s role at Arsenal under-rated?

Alexandre Lacazette is being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta supposedly open to his departure, but is his role in the squad being overlooked?

There is a lot of talk about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, and the resounding view of supporters is that the goals of the 30 year-old simply cannot be replaced, but maybe Lacazette is also a crucial part of the puzzle needed to help us to close on the top of the table.

Many of the Gabon international’s goals have come from the wing, with Lacazette playing through the middle, and the Frenchman’s part in playing alongside Aubz doesn’t get enough credit.

Former Bacary Sagna believes that the Frenchman plays an important role in the side, despite not always getting the praise he deserves.

“Laca is vital. He is the type of player who gives everything for the team,” Sagna insisted.

“Of course you always see the one scoring the goals, like Aubameyang – who is a goalscoring machine – but the amount of work Laca puts in is amazing.

“The way he holds the ball, the way he fights for the ball, the way he presses the defence.

“This is invisible work that not everyone will see. But for Arsenal’s system and the way they want to play, he is amazing.

“He can score many goals, in front of the goal he is clinical. But most of the time he has his back to the goal.

“When he receives the ball, he is trying to protect and defend the ball for other players.”

Laca has netted in three of his last four outings for our side, with his form this term broken up by injuries, but he most definitely could profit largely from the new system which Arteta is putting together.

I know it easy to choose Lacazette to go if Aubameyang is the only other option, but maybe the Frenchman’s role could be as important to us going forward as Roberto Firminho’s at Liverpool.

Does the Frenchman not get enough credit for his role on and off the ball? Could Aubameyang suffer from the sale of Laca?

Patrick