Is Leandro Trossard the missing link between Arsenal and winning?

Many people have been wondering why Arteta hasn’t started Leandro Trossard in recent games. The Belgian has a goal and eight assists in six starts. Nonetheless, he has only been utilised as a sub in recent weeks.

There were calls for Arteta to change his starting lineup for the Manchester City game. With certain changes planned, there was a push for Trossard to start. He didn’t, as we all know, and Arteta hinted that he didn’t believe his lineup needed changing.

“We wanted to tweak a few things, but they were able to execute and scored an early goal,” said Arteta after the City defeat.

“You have to understand where we’re coming from—we have to be loyal to what has brought us all this way.

“[Before the game] I saw the team really at it, and really confident that they were going to do something.”

Anyway, it’s clear that the squad Arteta has been counting on to get him over the finish line has failed. He needs to make changes to the team he’s been using in recent weeks, and one alteration we should see is the return of Leandro Trossard to the starting lineup.

According to Charles Watts, Arsenal has been missing Trossard as much as they’ve been missing Saliba; it’s just that they don’t realise it. Watts feels Trossard should start Arsenal’s next game against Chelsea. “[Leandro] Trossard has to start against Chelsea,” wrote GOAL journalist Charles Watts.

Trossard has to start against Chelsea. For all the talk around the impact of Saliba's injury and Holding's inclusion, Arsenal have not won a game since Trossard dropped out of the starting XI. They are a better team when he is on the pitch. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 26, 2023

“For all the talk around the impact of [William] Saliba’s injury and [Rob] Holding’s inclusion, Arsenal have not won a game since Trossard dropped out of the starting XI.

“They are a better team when he is on the pitch.”

I suppose wanting Trossard to begin is simple. But, one could wonder, “Where does he play?” I’m sure many people can think of a good reason why he should replace either Saka, Martinelli or Jesus. If the Belgian starts, I think he will bench Gabriel Jesus.

An attacking line of Saka, Trossard, and Martinelli could be too much for the teams still to play Arsenal. The advantage of using Trossard as a number 9 is that if it doesn’t work, Arteta can simply sub him off for Jesus.

What do you think about Trossard? Could he be the secret weapon for Arsenal to get back to winning ways?

