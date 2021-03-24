Is Leno good enough to take Arsenal back to the top?

Last season I felt obliged to point out Leno’s mistakes as some gooners were getting carried away. They had read his reputation as Germany’s future number one and quickly labelled the Arsenal Number One as one of the best keepers in the Premier League.
Don’t get me wrong there were games where he came to our rescue, but claims he was one of our players of the season should be put in perspective when you consider it was our worst League finish in 25 years.
This year though, I’m no longer making the argument that he’s not one of the best goalies in England, I’m making a case that he’s not good enough if we want to return to our previous levels.
At the very high end of competition (that’s where we should be targeting) you rarely win major honours without a very good GK, and for me Leno makes too many mistakes to be considered that.
Understandably he took time to recover from a lengthy injury and maybe even lost some confidence due to the constant comparisons with Martinez, who a section of our fan base didn’t like being sold.
I felt over Christmas, the German refound his mojo but recently the errors have crept back in.
The nature of our comeback on Sunday overshadowed that he was responsible for West Ham’s second, with keepers taught it’s a sin to be beaten at your near post.
The previous week his kicking (meant to be his strength) put Ceballos under pressure which gifted Olympiakos a goal, something he had done earlier in the Europa League to hand Rapid Vienna a lead.
Ridiculous talk of conspiracies and agendas meant he escaped any backlash for deciding against Wolves to charge out of his penalty area and blatantly punch the ball away. To panic that way, with the team already down to 10 men shows a lack of composure. It reminds me of 12 months ago in Europe he needlessly kicked the ball out for a corner which led to our exit.
Those are the biggest mistakes to worry about as they highlight, he doesn’t have the mentality when the stakes are high.
At Anfield and the Etihad he pushed the ball back into the middle when he would have been taught to palm the ball to your side.
He was out of position for Vardy’s header at the Emirates.
Last season I recall mistakes that led to goals for Chelsea, Everton and Spurs.
Simply these are too many for Leno to be considered world class.
If we want to be in the Champions League next season, we have to win the Europa League. That’s a lot of pressure to deal with in the knockout rounds so you need everyone with a strong mindset, especially in a crucial position like who is in goal.
My worry is Leno is becoming unreliable. He could be having a quiet game where we are in control and suddenly, he’s passing the ball to the opponent, charging out of goal or missing a cross.
This isn’t saying he’s not a good keeper, but I am asking is he good enough to take us back to the level we belong at?
To me he makes too many mistakes…
Let me know your opinions?
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan
No and he is not alone in not being good enough and single handedly a keeper will not take you back to the top.
Is he good enough to get us in the top 4? With the right, defence, tactics a strong midfield and strikers on form then YES.
For me Martinez should have been our number 1 keeper. Proved himself to be a better all round goalkeeper than Leno. Defenders always looked more confident and assured with Martinez in goal and the results were better as Martinez made the whole team better. This is what a great goalkeeper brings to a football team.!
I was a big fan of EM but would he be classed as good enough to take Arsenal to the next level? Even some of the very best make howlers. Allison had a torrid time recently and the invincible de Gea lost his form and Chelsea spent a fortune and promptly regretted it.
I understand Dan’s thinking because Leno has not been as reliable lately as he should be. The sending off for handling outside the box was mind bogglingly gormless and costly. Historically Arsenal had some damned good keepers so errors like that make me cast my mind back wistfully
The club isn’t exactly in a money bags situation either and other positions need attention I’d have thought
He isn’t a bad keeper
Suep I love your last sentence, he isn’t a bad keeper but he isn’t a great one either, Leno is a good keeper that’s it. I can name at least 5 keeper in the premier league who is better than Leno. He’s decision making is too too poor for a top keeper, this season alone he has made more than 6 errors leading to goal.
Hi Lenohappy
It was good wasn’t it!😊
As a matter of interest, who would you replace Leno with?
We need a new keeper
Leno is a fantastic shot-stopper like Szczesny, but he’s made too many mistakes in this season. Had Leno been more focused in West Ham, the opposition’s second and third goals shouldn’t have happened in my opinion
Leno’s erratic performance would likely be caused by the lack of competition at Arsenal, because he was much better when Martinez played for us in EL last season. I think he’d train harder if another GK plays in the cup competitions next season
Best keeper in the league ,nuff said
He is a very good shot stopper but his decision making and on the ball talent is absolutely bad. So if we are going to stick with playing from back then he needs to be sold n a better ball playing keeper needs to come in. But if we play to his strength, not forcing him to play from back then he is good enough for me but then the manager will have to change his tactics and philosophy. Knowing Arteta as understudy of Wenger and Pep I don’t think he will, he is loyal to his philosophy and I think he is right about it if you believe in something then you go all out on it. So Leno to be sold it is then
I think Arteta needs to be brave in selecting his goalkeeper, Ryan should play in the europa cup that will show Leno that he has a serious competition. Even man city play there second keeper in the cup competition. One thing I don’t like about Arteta is sometimes he acts as if he’s scared to make some tough decisions, Leno should have been dropped for Ryan in the europa cup, Last season we were poor in the league under Emery but played well in the europa cup with Martinez, we qualified for the second round when Emery was sacked, immediately Arteta came in, he stopped playing Smith Rowe and Martinez, all Leno needed to do in that match against Olypiacos was to kick the ball forward and we could have won but instead he waited and waited and we all know what happened next, if we had qualified against Olypiacos, we could have gotten to the final. I don’t have anything against Leno but I don’t think we will win any major trophy with him as our first choice.