Is letting Martinez go Arteta’s biggest mistake so far?

Martinez’s new journey!

So our worst fears are today confirmed, Emiliano Martinez is no longer an Arsenal player, he has finally left and joined relegation battlers from last season, Aston Villa!

As Arsenal fans we are again on a roller coaster of emotions. From the high of Aubameyang’s announcement, we come crashing back down to earth with a big bang after another loss of one of our star players!

Emiliano Martinez was one of many standout stars of our FA Cup and Community Shield finals but he has finally decided to part ways with our and his beloved Arsenal after 11 years, and what a kick in the teeth it now is! See his emotional farewell message below:

“I feel weird, it’s been over a decade at the club. Everyone knows how much I love Arsenal, and how hard I worked to have the chance that I had in the past few months. I am in love with this club, I am so grateful to the Arsenal family for giving me the opportunity to be here over a decade and I wish Arsenal the best of luck, I hope they get back into the Champions League and win many more trophies because the Arsenal fanbase deserves that, the club as well. I just want to say to the fans that they should trust the process, they are doing a really good work with Mikel and his staff and I wish them all the best.”

Despite becoming number one in my eyes since he took over from the injured Bernd Leno, I fail to understand how Arteta has now deemed him surplus to requirements, and does not seem to count him as his new number one.

I have written previously about how keeping both of our keepers and having them fighting for that one position would bring the best talent out of both of them. However, I fail to see how Leno will be number one and will be the best option for us. I hope he proves me wrong though because he does have potential to be world class but he is prone to mistakes, of course he is, his human at the end of the day.

With no real talented or experienced back up, (no offence to Matt Macey) but if Leno did get injured we will really be in deep trouble. As rumours circulate that we are on the hunt for a new keeper, this should not have even been the position we were left in.

What I do not understand is why hype up the importance of Aubameyang who is one key player (who I absolutely love) and then willingly or so easily let another key player like Martinez go. I understand that Emi wants game time to become Argentinian number one and I do not blame him, but I feel he should have been encouraged to stay at Arsenal, as we can see how much he does love the club!

After everything Mikel has done at Arsenal since his arrival, letting Martinez go has been one of his biggest mistakes. Gooners?

Shenel