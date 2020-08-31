Is like-a-new-signing Elneny set to be Arsenal’s new Number 10?

Elneny Replacing Ceballos? By Dan Smith
If I said to you back when we were lifting the FA Cup that Elneny would be starting in the Community Shield, you would worry.
He seems a nice guy and his effort can’t be doubted, but he proved over a long period that he isn’t good enough to take us to that next level.
We played as strong a team as possible at the weekend apart from the Egyptian. It seems odd to me that Arteta would waste an opportunity to boost someone else’s fitness, or not take the chance to try something new.
For example, if Maitland Niles can’t get into a midfield over Elneny, he has to accept that’s never going to be his role at Arsenal. Willock equally could have started next to Xhaka.
Our manager wouldn’t care about the sharpness of a player who wouldn’t be his problem after October, which suggests the Egyptian might be here to stay?
In his own words, our head coach is giving all talent a clean slate, apart from it seems Guendouzi and Ozil. Going by that logic, the midfielder impressed on loan in Turkey and was good at Wembley, so based on form, he could be starting at Fulham on the opening day?
From day one, our new boss has said lots of positive things Gooners want to hear. I like the Spaniard but can also see through a lot of things. The Spaniard’s ambitions are real, but he’s equally smart enough to know he has to tolerate certain things from his employers.
Mr Wenger was used to this. He was so respected that for many years we trusted what came out of his mouth, when in fact he was simply taking the bullets for the people he worked with.
I stress I will wait till the end of the window until I judge, but I have seen the Kroenke family do business like this for a decade. Would I put it past them to sell a Torreira, keep the money and try to make out that Elneny is ‘like a new signing’?
Is that when they reveal Aubameyang has signed a new contract? Our fan base gets so excited over that, that they will ignore how quietly we are not improving our midfield. Keeping our best player shouldn’t be celebrated, it should be a minimum requirement.
Don’t be fooled, our striker is good but he’s the same one we had when we were finishing in our worst position in 25 years. In other words, let’s get quality around him.
Meanwhile Chelsea have brought Ziyech, Werner, Chilwell, Silva and Sarr. They have an owner who won’t tolerate 4th and is giving Lampard backing.
It’s not Elneny’s fault. He was given his chance against Liverpool and took it. If that earns him a chance to relaunch his Gunners career, then great …. If it convinces us there’s no need to activate Partey’s release clause, then that’s us again prioritising money over what’s best for the squad.
Is Elneny Staying?
Does he deserve a second chance?
Am I reading too much into it?
I used to say that Elnerny is better than Xhaka. And most fans thought that I’m out of my mind. I still say so. Elnerny and Maitland-Niles can do a better job than Xhaka and Torreira.
Better than Xhaka at what exactly?
I do believe every midfielder at arsenal is a better ball winner than Xhaka. And now you can see that since he’s been given the liberty to concentrate more on being a ball progressor, he’s looked better. Want to know what Xhaka does better than both Niles and Elneny? Go back to the Liverpool game and see how many times Xhaka chooses just the pass that causes Liverpool to have to re-adjust their line of press. That’s why he starts.
Elneny and Xhaka are two different types of Players. AMN is not good in a midfield duo. Stamina Yes, But not a good passer of the ball.
Was the title just meant to be misinformative on purpose? How are Ceballos and Elneny related to the number 10 position? Most especially since our move to a back 3, what made you even think the two players should be mentioned with number 10 in mind?
Looking at the pitch and pattern of play, the two have occupied the deepest midfied position. I do remember writing an article maybe a few months ago where I stressed that positions on the pitch are roles. Not names. This should be elementary knowledge for anyone who wants to put forward an opinion especially from a position of knowledge whether analytically or factually. I’ve honestly seen nothing to suggest that Arteta even wants a sophisticated creator down the middle. The role of the creator is very clearly the domain of the right sided attacker. Honestly, unless I misunderstood what you meant by 10, I feel like these sorts of articles intentionally mislead and infuriate the fan base.
We should give Elneny a chance. that game against Liverpool, he was fantastic. He has the experience and maturity also. A good passer of the ball. Height and strength. AMN should be playing at the wing back role. With The 343 formation, we defeated Chelsea, Man City, Wolves and Liverpool (twice). The midfield 2 should have energy, stamina and good passing.
Elneny is actually a good player, nothing special or extraordinary, just a good player. Good carrier of the ball and good long passer of the ball. His weakness I guess is playing too safe, you’ll hardly catch him misplacing a pass or wasting a pass, and he hardly attempts taking risks that could result in goals.
That being said, I think he’s that way because of instructions from the coach and now Arteta is the coach, Arteta will definitely help him take his game up a notch like he did with Xhaka. He’ll be useful, but shouldn’t be a starter unless he earns it.
Good player to have on the bench.
I still fail to see why everyone is linking every of our possible midfielders to the number 10 role.
Our formation has no room for the number 10 role except you give the player another role actually. I read the same stuff bout Willian being our number 10 or CAM.
So far we’ve seen we’ll play with 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. Both formations leave no room for CAM, they only fit wingbacks, Center Midfielders and Mezzalas (Half Midfielders/half wingers).
Unless Arteta is going back to Wenger’s famous 4-2-3-1, there won’t be a role for a number 10.
The top team still playing with a number 10 is Bayern Munich and that’s because they stick with 4-2-3-1, they have a player in Muller good enough for it and they had Coutinho.
Do the maths, check all top teams, everyone’s nearly switched to 4-3-3 and Wingers gameplay, not all these number 10 player stuff. So I wonder why people keep saying we need number 10 or CAM. Players don’t have to be CAM to be creative.
That being said, Elneny would be a good squad player, but it shouldn’t stop us from bringing Partey,Ceballos and Aouar if we want to get back to the top four.
Man United got Van De Beek, reports says they want to hijack Thiago from Liverpool, and today they want Upamecano.
We need good players and its scary we might not get our three midfield targets