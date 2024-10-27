Is Liverpool game the chance for Zinchenko to redeem himself as first choice left-back?

If Oleksander Zinchenko needs an opportunity to fight his way back to relevance, Arsenal vs. Liverpool could be it. Arsenal may not have their best left-back options available against the Reds due to injuries to Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Jurrien Timber will play either at right-back or in central defence (to replace suspended William Saliba).

Though there is a demand for Mikel Arteta to start Myles Lewis Skelly as the left-back, I believe he should start Oleksander Zinchenko. Lewis Skelly is inexperienced, and playing him is a gamble that may backfire. I am confident that Zinchenko will excel against Liverpool.

The issue with Zinny is that his one-on-one defending is lacking, as evidenced in previous games against Liverpool, but with that being established, Arteta must find a solution to deal with his defensive troubles (whether that means asking Gabriel Martinelli to track back and assist him or going for a back three with Zinchenko playing as a wingback).

His defensive weaknesses aside, the Ukrainian international might be a valuable asset for Arsenal against Liverpool. Zinchenko could be the answer to Arsenal’s perceived lack of creativity in the absence of Martin Odegaard. With him, Arsenal could have a reliable passer against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. They could have someone in him who manages the tempo in their favor while hurting the Reds in the midfield gaps they create.

Zinchenko might be just what Arsenal needs in terms of ball retention. His expertise and calm demeanor, especially in a group depleted of important players and confidence, could be a secret weapon for helping Arsenal return to winning ways in the league on Sunday evening.

Some people forget that on matchday one against Wolves, Zinchenko started at left back, with Calafiori and Timber on the bench. This indicated that Arteta still has faith in Zinchenko. Unfortunately, injuries have hindered him, but he is fit and could be crucial for Arsenal this evening.

Sam P

