Is Lokonga a better deal for Arsenal than Ruben Neves?

There have been consistent Arsenal rumours linking us strongly with the Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after missing out on Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.

But the 24 year-old doesn’t seem to have impressed Arsenal fans as target, but according to the Athletic, he is not the only other midfielder on Arsenal’s radar.

With David Ornatein on the staff, the Athletic are usually reliable in the Arsenal reports, and they are saying that the Gunners are looking at the younger, cheaper, Anderlecht star Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Despite his tender age, Lokonga has already played 52 League games in the Belgian League, helping Anderlecht to 4th place this season, and has also played six times for the Belgian U21s.

He is hotly tipped as a star of the future, and with the Belgium national side classified as the best team in the world right now, there has been a wealth of talent exported to many big European sides.

Surely at just 21 he has a lot more maturing and growing to do, but he is obviously headed in the right direction and could be a great investment for Arsenal, especially if we can get him for a lot cheaper price than Ruben Neves…