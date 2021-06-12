Is Lokonga a better deal for Arsenal than Ruben Neves?

There have been consistent Arsenal rumours linking us strongly with the Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after missing out on Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.
But the 24 year-old doesn’t seem to have impressed Arsenal fans as target, but according to the Athletic, he is not the only other midfielder on Arsenal’s radar.
With David Ornatein on the staff, the Athletic are usually reliable in the Arsenal reports, and they are saying that the Gunners are looking at the younger, cheaper, Anderlecht star Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Despite his tender age, Lokonga has already played 52 League games in the Belgian League, helping Anderlecht to 4th place this season, and has also played six times for the Belgian U21s.
He is hotly tipped as a star of the future, and with the Belgium national side classified as the best team in the world right now, there has been a wealth of talent exported to many big European sides.
Surely at just 21 he has a lot more maturing and growing to do, but he is obviously headed in the right direction and could be a great investment for Arsenal, especially if we can get him for a lot cheaper price than Ruben Neves…
As @Sue would say cheap free.. that’s definitely makes him an Arsenal target!
For a defensive midfield role. Arsenal should not be going for untested players in EPL, we also don’t need a player who can’t comfortably replace Granit Xaka. Bissuoma or Neves would be better. Next season will be more challenging than the previous because other teams would be ready to fight for the Top 6. Arteta should go for players that will make his team better. Hence, his job will be on the line bcos fans would not be patient with him. Even me.
For me it is a big NO, we don’t need young lads to develop their games from Arsenal. We have Miguel Azeez of we want young Box to Box midfielders. Why would we buy another one. We want proven stars with premiership experience. To me Bissouma tops the list. This guy dominates the midfield alone and that’s what we are currently missing in our squad. While Ruben Neves is also good but lacks the speed requied for Premiership relying on long range passes is not sufficient. We want quick players who can move from one box to another and recovers quickly to protect the back four in case the possession is lost. Forget about african cup. It is only three games (FA will be played one wekend).
👍
Yes we should swap Lokonga for Elneny. We should pay Lokonga 6k per week on a two year deal.
TBH, I know nothing about Lokonga, BUT I am definitely not esp struck on the rather ordinary Neves, whose goals and assists are extremely poor for aplayer whose asking fee is £40 mill.
I hope we either pass on Neves OR pay at very most, around £15- £18 mill. I just dont see Neves as the man to much improve us, even though he is not bad. But he is just not special and I suspect most Gooners agree.
To me big NO! Young lad coming to learn epl+to learn big games eg ARSENAL VS LIVERPOOL just think about it. Beter BISSO.
What’s wrong with that? If he does well either the team improves and he stays on with a side that might be going places, or we sell for more than we paid – we’ve got to be pragmatic now, not every signing has to become a club legend like Vieira.
Looks like we should just go shopping in Brighton. Ryan, Lamptey, White, Bissouma. We could offer a host of players permanent or on loan to soften the blow. While we areatit, perhaps steal their manager too. 😁