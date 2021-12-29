Is Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes the midfielder Arsenal need?

There are rumours coming out of Brazil (El Globo) that Lyon are willing to sell their defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for a price of 45m Euros (£38m million).

Arsenal have been linked with Guimaraes for the last two summers and now that he has completed two successful seasons in Ligue 1 there would be no surprise if the Gunners were still following his progress.

The Brazilian international is still only 24 so will fit into Arteta’s new strategy of buying talented but highly experienced youngsters, and if we could get him in early January he would be welcome cover for Elneny and Partey when they go off to AFCON next week, but deals are rarely done that quickly when it comes to Arsenal.

January will be a crucial month for Arsenal’s season with our FA Cup journey beginning, two League Cup semis against Liverpool and the North London Derby to boot, so Arteta must surely be looking intensely for another midfielder with our glut of games putting extra stress on the squad.

The DM admitted that he had had enquiries from Arsenal last summer when he told Globo again: “Arsenal approached my agent, but there was no offer. My aim, and I made it clear to Juninho, is to win a title with Lyon,” reported via the Metro.

“The fans have not had one for a long time. We have the Coupe de France, the Europa League and the league. It is difficult with the level that PSG are at, but anything can happen.”

“My aim is to win a title here, but I have never hidden my desire to play in the Premier League.”

Lyon have absolutely no chance in Ligue 1 as they are closer to the bottom than the top, but the French giants easily topped their Europa League ahead of Rangers in second, but I am sure that a team in the Top Four of the EPL would be very attractive to the Brazilian, as he admitted last summer.

Do you think he would fit in well under Arteta?